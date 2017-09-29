Home
Most-watched soccer games on US TV for September 19-24, 2017

Most-watched soccer games on US TV for September 19-24, 2017

September 29, 2017 TV Ratings No Comments

Similar to last season, the FOX over-the-air network aired an NFL/MLS doubleheader for the final MLS broadcast on FOX in 2017. Last weekend, FOX drew a combined average of 1.35 million viewers for the MLS broadcasts, up 4% from 1.298 million in 2016. MLS games on the FOX broadcast network overall, however, have experienced a 5% drop in viewership when compared to 2016.

Despite the success of FOX’s NFL/MLS doubleheader, fall ratings continue to struggle on all the league’s partner networks. New York City FC’s match against the Houston Dynamo Saturday drew only 134,000 viewers combined across UniMás and Univision Deportes. Then Sunday evening’s match between the Portland Timbers and Orlando City SC drew only 133,000 viewers on FOX Sports 1 and FOX Deportes combined.

Meanwhile, the Premier League has also seen a recent dip in viewership, averaging 442,000 viewers on all networks since the start of September. This represents a 25% decrease in viewership from the 588,000 average viewers during the month of August.

In women’s soccer, Orlando Pride took on the Portland Thorns before a television audience of 82,000 viewers for Lifetime’s penultimate regular season broadcast. Lifetime will air its final broadcast of the 2017 NWSL regular season this Saturday, September 30 with the Portland Thorns hosting the Chicago Red Stars at 3:30 pm ET. The League semi-finals will begin October 7 on Lifetime.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for September 19-24, 2017:

Rank Date Competition Teams TV1 TV2 Total
1 9/24/17 MLS Kansas City/Atlanta / Los Angeles/Montreal FOX; 1350000 —; — 1,350,000
2 9/23/17 Premier League Leicester City / Liverpool NBC; 750000 Unvso; 61000 811,000
3 9/24/17 Premier League Brighton / Newcastle NBCSN; 268000 Telemundo; 186000 454,000
4 9/23/17 Premier League Man City / Crystal Palace NBCSN; 326000 Unvso; 29000 355,000
5 9/23/17 La Liga Girona / Barcelona beIN; 78000 beIE; 277000 355,000
6 9/23/17 La Liga Alavés / Real Madrid beIN; 74000 beIE; 212000 286,000
7 9/20/17 La Liga Real Madrid / Real Betis beIN; 49000 beIE; 195000 244,000
8 9/23/17 Premier League West Ham / Spurs NBCSN; 223000 Unvso; 18000 241,000
9 9/19/17 La Liga Barcelona / Eibar beIN; 136000 beIE; 45000 181,000
10 9/23/17 MLS New York City / Houston Dynamo UniMás; 103000 UDN; 31000 134,000
11 9/24/17 MLS Portland Timbers / Orlando City FS1; 110000 FOXD; 23000 133,000
12 9/19/17 Bundesliga Schalke / Bayern FS1; 78000 FOXD; 29000 107,000
13 9/23/17 Premier League Stoke City / Chelsea CNBC; 103000 —; — 103,000
14 9/24/17 Bundesliga Hannover / Köln FS1; 76000 UDN; 16000 92,000
15 9/22/17 Bundesliga Bayern / Wolfsburg —; — UniMás; 82000 82,000
16 9/23/17 NWSL Pride / Thorns Lifetime; 82000 —; — 82,000
17 9/20/17 Bundesliga Hamburg / Dortmund FS1; 64000 UDN; 13000 77,000
18 9/23/17 Ligue 1 Montpellier / PSG beIN; 58000 —; — 58,000
19 9/21/17 CONCACAF League Olimpia / Plaza Amador —; — UDN; 50000 50,000
20 9/21/17 CONCACAF League Guápiles / Árabe Unido —; — UDN; 36000 36,000
21 9/20/17 Bundesliga Hertha / Leverkusen FS2; 28000 FOXD; 6000 34,000
22 9/19/17 Bundesliga Mönchengladbach / Stuttgart FS2; 26000 UDN; 6000 32,000
23 9/20/17 Bundesliga Köln / Frankfurt FS2; 16000 FOXD; 2000 18,000
24 9/23/17 Bundesliga Leipzig / Frankfurt —; — UDN; 13000 13,000
25 9/24/17 Serie A Fiorentina / Atalanta beIN; 13000 —; — 13,000
26 9/19/17 Bundesliga Augsburg / Leipzig —; — UDN; 4000 4,000

Average MLS viewing audiences on US TV:

League Overall ESPN ESPN2 FOX FS1
2017 MLS 263,465 (57) 287,381 (21) 220,000 (5) 622,600 (5) 181,200 (25)
2016 MLS 257,683 (63) 290,179 (28) 201,500 (4) 658,000 (5) 154,346 (26)
2017 NWSL 94,143 (21)      

League averages this season:

League Viewers
EPL 517,061
LMX 464,429
MLS 263,465
NWSL 94,143

SEE MORE: Access our archives of US TV ratings for soccer.

HT ShowBuzz Daily and @thegoalkeeper

About The Author

Collin Werner

Leave a Reply