NBC Universal and Telemundo submit joint bid for Mexico national team TV rights in US

NBCUniversal/Telemundo and América Móvil jointly submitted on Thursday to the Mexican Football Federation bids for the Mexico National Team media rights, one for the United States, and the other for the rest of the world, for two World Cup cycles. The bids include rights to all men’s and women’s Mexico National Team divisions.
The two companies joined in a strategic and commercial alliance that allows them to present an offer that will provide substantial value to Mexican soccer.
América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications corporation headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. It is the fourth largest mobile network operator in terms of equity subscribers and one of the largest corporations in the world.
The proposal submitted for the U.S. market includes the rights across all media platforms, while the other includes global digital media rights, excluding the U.S.
The bid is in addition to the revenues that the Mexican Football Federation could receive from the licensing of media rights on other platforms in the rest of the world, such as broadcast and cable television.
Marcos Santana, President, Telemundo International said: “We are committed to continue expanding our world-class sports portfolio, in addition to our exclusive U.S. Spanish-language television rights to the FIFA World Cup™ and the Olympic Games. We look forward to leveraging the extensive expertise of NBCUniversal and Telemundo Deportes to bring the Mexico National team to a level never seen before in the U.S. Hispanic market.”
Arturo Elias Ayub, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Content for América Móvil, that the announcement of the media rights bid brings transparency and certainty to a process that is of interest to the general public, as it involves the Mexico National Team.
Is this bid separate from the bidding of the CONCACAF WCQ and Gold Cup rights? It wouldn’t mean much if that is the case.