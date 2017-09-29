EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 7

Defending champions Chelsea host Manchester City in a clash between top-three Premier League teams this Saturday, September 30, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo. Both teams come off dominant wins, with Manchester City beating Crystal Palace 5-0, and Chelsea besting Stoke City 4-0, including a hat trick from Alvaro Morata. City’s Sergio Aguero is tied with Morata and Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku as the Premier League’s leading scorers (six goals).
NBC Sports Group’s lead Premier League play-by-play announcer Arlo White calls the match, joined by analysts Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux at Stamford Bridge.
NBC Sports Group’s live Premier League coverage begins this Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by Huddersfield Town v. Tottenham Hotspur at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo. Fourth-place Tottenham come off a 3-2 win at West Ham United, which featured two goals from their leading scorer Harry Kane.
Coverage continues at 10 a.m. ET with second-place Manchester United v. Crystal Palace on NBCSN and Universo. The Red Devils are level on points with first-place Manchester City, and remain unbeaten this season (five wins, one draw). Lukaku led them to a 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday.
Also Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold presents four exclusive matches with its “Premier League Pass:” Bournemouth v. Leicester City, Stoke City v. Southampton, West Bromwich Albion v. Watford, and West Ham United v. Swansea City.
“Premier League Pass” will feature more than 1,000 hours of additional non-match content throughout the season. Fans can purchase by visiting NBCSportsGold.com for the 2017-18 season of “Premier League Pass,” priced at $49.99. Click here for more information.
Live coverage on Sunday, October 1, begins at 6 a.m. ET on NBCSN with Premier League Live, followed by Arsenal v. Brighton & Hove Albion. The Gunners are unbeaten in their last three Premier League matches, most recently defeating West Bromwich Albion 2-0 behind two goals from Alexandre Lacazette. Sunday at 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN, Everton host Burnley.
Wrapping up this week’s live match coverage, Liverpool visit Newcastle this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Telemundo. Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez faces his former club, having won the Champions League and FA Cup while in charge of Liverpool. White calls the match, joined by Le Saux at St. James’ Park.
Rebecca Lowe hosts Premier League Live, joined by former Jamaican National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League footballer Robbie Mustoe.
Here’s the schedule of soccer commentators for this weekend’s Premier League matches (all times Eastern):
Saturday, September 30
Huddersfield vs. Spurs, 7:30am, NBCSN, Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Jon Champion and Matthew Upson
Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace, 10am, NBCSN, Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland
Bournemouth vs. Leicester, 10am, Premier League Pass — Gary Taphouse and Keith Andrews
Stoke vs. Southampton, 10am, Premier League Pass — David Stowell and Garry Birtles
West Brom vs. Watford, 10am, Premier League Pass — Tony Jones and Andy Walker
West Ham vs. Swansea, 10am, Premier League Pass — Phil Blacker and Tony Gale
Chelsea vs. Manchester City, 12:30pm, NBCSN, Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux
Sunday, October 1
Arsenal vs. Brighton, 7am, NBCSN, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Peter Drury and Andy Townsend
Everton vs. Burnley, 9:15am, NBCSN, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Joe Speight and Phil Neville
Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 11:30am, NBCSN, Telemundo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Arlo White and Graeme Le Saux