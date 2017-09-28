Mancini warns undefeated Zenit over great expectations

Moscow (AFP) – Roberto Mancini warned his undefeated Zenit St Petersburg side that they still have a lot to learn as they seek to consolidate their Russian Premier League lead at rock-bottom Anzhi Makhachkala on Sunday.
Zenit have eight wins and three draws from their 11 matches this season, conceding just three goals. Hapless Anzhi, in stark contrast, have shipped 25.
Zenit have been equally formidable in the Europa League where they have two wins in two with just one goal conceded.
“We continue moving forward both in the domestic championship and in the Europa League,” said Mancini.
“It’s very important for us to keep up momentum in both tournaments. We are a very young team as we have been working together for only three months.
“We’re still growing but we need time to become a team capable of winning something in Europe.”
Former Manchester City boss Mancini was speaking after Zenit defeated Real Sociedad 3-1 in the Europa League on Thursday, a win which gave them a three-point lead in their group.
Meanwhile, reigning champions Spartak, already 13 points off the pace, will try to end their four-match winless streak, which included Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool in the Champions League, when they take on Ural Yekaterinburg.
Fixtures (all times GMT)
Friday
Arsenal Tula v Krasnodar (1630)
Saturday
SKA Khabarovsk v Rostov (0830), Tosno v Akhmat Grozny (1100), Rubin Kazan v Amkar Perm (1330), Spartak Moscow v Ural Yekaterinburg (1600)
Sunday
CSKA Moscow v Ufa (1100), Lokomotiv Moscow v Dynamo Moscow (1330), Anzhi Makhachkala v Zenit St Petersburg (1600)