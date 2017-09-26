US sports networks to broadcast soccer fundraiser for communities impacted by natural disasters

All of the major soccer-related sports networks in the United States will combine their efforts today and tomorrow to help raise money for the communities impacted by the recent natural disasters.
The networks are joining forces for the first time ever in support of the victims of the recent natural disasters in Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, Florida, and Texas. Part of Univision Communications Inc.’s “Unidos por los Nuestros” campaign supporting the American Red Cross, the sports broadcasters will air more than 10 hours of Liga MX soccer action as well as special programming, in English and Spanish, encouraging viewers to donate funds for disaster relief. Live coverage starts at 6pm ET/3pm PT on Tuesday, September 26 and 6pm ET/3pm PT on Wednesday, September 27.
“Unidos por los Nuestros” means “United for each other.”
In addition to being an excellent way for the broadcasters to help to raise money for the communities that are impacted, the unintended consequence is that it’ll double as a way to get LigaMX games into more homes in the US this week thus helping to elevate the league even more. While that’s not certainly the main intention, there’ll certainly be a lot of people interested in watching the midweek Liga MX matches this week particularly since last week’s games were postponed due to the earthquakes in Mexico City.
The sports-focused “Unidos por los Nuestros” telecast, which will be co-produced out of the Univision Deportes studios in Miami, will raise awareness of the pressing need for resources in the aftermath of the recent hurricanes and earthquakes.
Proceeds from the two-day on-air fundraising event will benefit the American Red Cross and its relief efforts in the areas most heavily affected by these natural disasters. Viewers will be able to donate by calling UCI’s exclusive toll-free number (1-800-842-2200) and visiting www.Univision.com/Unidos.
The personalities who will be participating in the broadcast include Jorge Campos, Antonio Rosique and Carlos Guerrero from Azteca America; Ana Cobos, José Hernández, Fernando Cevallos, Carmen Boquin from beIN SPORTS; Herculez Gomez, Sebastián Salazar and Jorge Pérez Navarro from ESPN; José Ramón Fernández, David Faitelson, Jorge Ramos, Hernán Pereyra, and Carolina de las Salas from ESPN Deportes; André Marín, Raúl Orvañanos and John Laguna from FOX Deportes and FOX Sports Mexico; Mark Rogondino and Mariano Trujillo from FS2; and the full Univision Deportes team.
The following networks will broadcast the two-day soccer special (in alphabetical order):
• Azteca America
• beIN SPORTS
• beIN SPORTS en Espanol
• ESPN
• ESPN Deportes
• FOX Sports 2
• FOX Sports Mexico
• FOX Deportes
• Fusion
• UniMas, and
• Univision Deportes
The complete schedule is below:
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Unidos por los Nuestros; 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET on Azteca America, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, ESPN Deportes, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes Radio, streaming on the ESPN App and ESPN3, FOX Deportes, FS2, FOX Sports Go, FUSION TV, UDN, Univision Deportes App, Univision Deportes Radio and Univision Now
Unidos por los Nuestros; 7:00 pm – 7:55 pm ET on Azteca America, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, ESPN Deportes, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes Radio, streaming on the ESPN App and ESPN3, FOX Deportes, FS2, FOX Sports Go, FUSION TV, UDN, UniMás, Univision Deportes App, Univision Deportes Radio and Univision Now
Chivas vs Lobos; 7:55 pm – 10:00 pm ET on Azteca America, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, ESPN Deportes, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes Radio, streaming on the ESPN App and ESPN3, FOX Deportes, FS2, FOX Sports Go, FUSION TV, UDN, UniMás, Univision Deportes App, Univision Deportes Radio and Univision Now
Unidos por los Nuestros; 10:00 pm – 10:25pm ET on Azteca America, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, ESPN Deportes, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes Radio, streaming on the ESPN App and ESPN3, FOX Deportes, FS2, FOX Sports Go, FUSION TV, UDN, UniMás, Univision Deportes App, Univision Deportes Radio and Univision Now
Veracruz vs Monarcas; 10:25 pm – 12:25am ET on Azteca America, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, ESPN Deportes, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes Radio, streaming on the ESPN App and ESPN3, FOX Deportes, FS2, FOX Sports Go, FUSION TV, UDN, UniMás, Univision Deportes App, Univision Deportes Radio and Univision Now
Tijuana vs Tigres; 12:25 am – 2:30 am ET on Azteca America, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, ESPN Deportes, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes Radio, streaming on the ESPN App and ESPN3, FOX Deportes, FS2, FOX Sports Go, FUSION TV, UDN, UniMás, Univision Deportes App, Univision Deportes Radio and Univision Now
Unidos por los Nuestros; 2:30 am – 3:00 am ET on Azteca America, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, ESPN Deportes, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes Radio, streaming on the ESPN App and ESPN3, FOX Deportes, FS2, FOX Sports Go, FUSION TV, UDN, UniMás, Univision Deportes App, Univision Deportes Radio and Univision Now
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
Unidos por los Nuestros; 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET on Azteca America, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, ESPN Deportes, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes Radio, streaming on the ESPN App and ESPN3, FOX Deportes, FS2, FOX Sports Go, FUSION TV, UDN, Univision Deportes App, Univision Deportes Radio and Univision Now
Unidos por los Nuestros; 7:00 pm – 7:55 pm ET on Azteca America, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, ESPN Deportes, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes Radio, streaming on the ESPN App and ESPN3, FOX Deportes, FS2, FOX Sports Go, FUSION TV, UDN, UniMás, Univision Deportes App, Univision Deportes Radio and Univision Now
Leon vs America; 7:55 pm – 10:00 pm ET on Azteca America, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, ESPN Deportes, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes Radio, streaming on the ESPN App and ESPN3, FOX Deportes, FS2, FOX Sports Go, FUSION TV, UDN, UniMás, Univision Deportes App, Univision Deportes Radio and Univision Now
Pachuca vs Cruz Azul; 10:00 pm – 12:00 am ET on Azteca America, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, ESPN Deportes, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes Radio, streaming on the ESPN App and ESPN3, FOX Deportes, FS2, FOX Sports Go, FUSION TV, UDN, UniMás, Univision Deportes App, Univision Deportes Radio and Univision Now
Unidos por los Nuestros; 12:00 am – 1:00 am ET on Azteca America, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, ESPN Deportes, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes Radio, streaming on the ESPN App and ESPN3, FOX Deportes, FS2, FOX Sports Go, FUSION TV, UDN, UniMás, Univision Deportes App, Univision Deportes Radio and Univision Now
Unidos por los Nuestros; 1:00 am – 2:00 am ET on Azteca America, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, ESPN Deportes, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes Radio, streaming on the ESPN App and ESPN3, FOX Deportes, FS2, FOX Sports Go, FUSION TV, UDN, Univision Deportes App, Univision Deportes Radio and Univision Now.