Where to find APOEL vs. Spurs on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch APOEL vs. Spurs, you’ve come to the right place.
In Group H, Tottenham Hotspur has the opportunity to get two wins out of two when they face APOEL at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus. With a capacity of 22,859, Spurs will face an APOEL side that lost 3-0 to Real Madrid on matchday one.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: APOEL vs. Spurs
What: UEFA Champions League, gameweek 2
When: Game kicks off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT; Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Where: Live on FOX Sports Net, ESPN3, FOX Soccer Match Pass, Sling Orange and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
