Struggling Cologne secure first point of season

Berlin (AFP) – Hanover 96 were held to a goalless draw at home by Bundesliga bottom side Cologne on Sunday to leave defending champions Bayern Munich third after their shock draw with Wolfsburg.
Cologne picked up their first point in six games by containing hosts Hanover, who dominated possession but could not break the deadlock.
Japan forward Yuya Osako and defender Lukas Kluenter had chances for Cologne while Niklas Fuellkrug missed a good opportunity at the other end for Hanover.
The result means Hanover stay fourth in the table, missing the chance to climb above Bayern, who threw away a two-goal lead in Friday’s 2-2 draw in Munich against Wolfsburg.
Borussia Dortmund are two points clear at the top after their 6-1 trouncing of Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hat-trick.
The pressure is growing on Cologne coach Peter Stoeger, who steered them to promotion from the second division in 2013-14 to finish fifth last season.
His team has now scored just one goal and taken one point in their first six league games.
“We got a point and we’re happy with that,” said Cologne defender Frederik Sorensen.
“We need to start scoring goals, though — we can’t survive without them.
“But we’re fighting every game, and we’ll see how far we get.”