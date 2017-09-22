Where to find Everton vs. Bournemouth on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Everton vs. Bournemouth, you’ve come to the right place.
The most important news is that the game isn’t being shown live on television in the United States. Instead, the game will be shown live via NBC Sports Gold’s Premier League Pass, the new streaming service for soccer fans in the States. The cost for Premier League Pass is $50 per season.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it via legal streaming:
Who: Everton vs. Bournemouth
What: Premier League, gameweek 6
When: Game kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT; Saturday, September 23, 2017
Where: Live on NBC Sports Gold’s Premier League Pass
With Premier League Pass, NBC’s paid streaming service gives you access to the 130 Premier League games this season that aren’t shown live on television. In addition to those games, you’ll also get access to Premier League News, the Premier League Review Show and a few other shows from Premier League Productions.
