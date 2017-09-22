Where to find Atletico Madrid vs. Sevilla on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Atletico Madrid vs. Sevilla, you’ve come to the right place.
With Real Madrid losing midweek, both Atleti and Sevilla have an excellent opportunity to increase to close the gap with Barcelona near the top of the table. Sevilla, in second place, are just two points behind league leaders Barcelona. Atleti, sitting in third, get a chance to play in their new stadium and could end up leapfrogging Sevilla into second place with a victory on Saturday.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Atletico Madrid vs. Sevilla
What: LaLiga, gameweek 6
When: Game kicks off at 7am ET / 4am PT; Saturday, September 23, 2017
Where: Live on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports, fubo Premier (free trial)
With fubo Premier, you can watch Atleti against Sevilla and tons of soccer games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
