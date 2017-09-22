EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 6

NBC Sports Group’s live Premier League coverage continues this week, highlighted by Liverpool visiting Jamie Vardy and Leicester City this Saturday, September 23, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Universo. Vardy has scored four goals for the Foxes so far this season, tied for third-most in the league, while Liverpool come off a 1-1 draw with Burnley.
NBC Sports Group’s lead Premier League play-by-play announcer Arlo White calls the match, joined by analyst Lee Dixon at King Power Stadium.
Live Premier League coverage begins this Saturday at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by West Ham United v. Tottenham Hotspur on NBCSN and Universo. Tottenham are unbeaten in their past three Premier League matches, coming off a goalless draw against Swansea City. Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN and Universo host coverage of first-place Manchester City v. Crystal Palace, with Stoke City v. Chelsea on CNBC. Manchester City remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season, and come off a 6-0 win over Watford, featuring a hat trick from joint-Premier League-leading scorer Sergio Agüero (5 goals, tied with Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku). Third-place Chelsea are unbeaten in their past four Premier League matches, and are coming off a 0-0 draw against Arsenal.
Also Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold presents four exclusive matches with its “Premier League Pass:” Southampton v. Manchester United, Everton v. Bournemouth, Burnley v. Huddersfield Town and Swansea City v. Watford. Manchester United are currently in second place, level on points with first-place Manchester City.
“Premier League Pass” will feature more than 1,000 hours of additional non-match content throughout the season. Fans can purchase by visiting NBCSportsGold.com for the 2017-18 season of “Premier League Pass,” priced at $49.99. Click here for more information.
Live match coverage on Sunday, September 24, begins at 10 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by Brighton & Hove Albion v. Newcastle United at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Telemundo. This week’s Premier League action wraps up Monday, September 25, at 2 p.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by Arsenal v. West Bromwich Albion.
Here’s the schedule of soccer commentators for this weekend’s Premier League matches (all times Eastern):
Saturday, September 23
West Ham vs. Spurs, 7:30am, NBCSN, Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Peter Drury and David Pleat
Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace, 10am, NBCSN, Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — David Stowell and Danny Higginbotham
Stoke vs. Chelsea, 10am, CNBC, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Gary Taphouse and Tony Gale
Southampton vs. Manchester United, 10am, Premier League Pass — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland
Burnley vs. Huddersfield, 10am, Premier League Pass — Jonathan Beck and Iain Dowie
Everton vs. Bournemouth, 10am, Premier League Pass — Tony Jones and Keith Andrews
Swansea vs. Watford, 10am, Premier League Pass — Phil Blacker and Garry Birtles
Leicester vs. Liverpool, 12:30pm, NBC, Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Arlo White and Lee Dixon
Sunday, September 24
Brighton vs. Newcastle, 11am, NBCSN, Telemundo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Jon Champion and Jim Beglin
Monday, September 25
Arsenal vs. West Brom, 3pm, NBCSN, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Martin Tyler and Danny Higginbotham