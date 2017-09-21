Home
UEFA Champions League TV schedule for September 26-27

UEFA Champions League TV schedule for September 26-27

September 21, 2017 Leagues: Champions Legaue No Comments

We can now reveal the UEFA Champions League TV schedule for matchweek 2 of the Group Stage of the competition.

The two flagship matches that will be televised on FS1 are Borussia Dortmund versus Real Madrid on the Tuesday, and CSKA Moscow against Manchester United on the Wednesday. With Liverpool, Barcelona, Spurs, Chelsea, Atleti, Juventus and other well-supported teams playing, the games will be shown across a variety of networks and streaming services.

And for the second gameweek in a row, Manchester City and PSG find their games on Facebook Live instead of television.

Here’s the complete schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming for Tuesday, September 26 through Wednesday, September 27.

All times Eastern United States:

 

Tuesday, September 26

Dortmund vs. Real Madrid, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, ESPN Deportes, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

Spartak Moscow vs. Liverpool, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

APOEL vs. Spurs, 2:45pm, FOX Sports Net, ESPN3, FOX Soccer Match Pass, Sling Orange and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

MultiMatch 90, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

Monaco vs. Porto, 2:45pm, ESPN3, FOX Soccer Match Pass and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)

Besiktas vs. RB Leipzig, 2:45pm, ESPN3, FOX Soccer Match Pass and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)

Napoli vs. Feyenoord, 2:45pm, ESPN3, FOX Soccer Match Pass and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)

Sevilla vs. Maribor, 2:45pm, ESPN3, FOX Soccer Match Pass and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)

Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass and Facebook Live

 

 

Wednesday, September 27

Qarabag vs. Roma, Noon, FOX Sports 2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

CSKA Moscow vs. Manchester United, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

Sporting CP vs. Barcelona, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

Atletico vs. Chelsea, 2:45pm, FOX Sports Net, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, FOX Soccer Match Pass, Sling Latino and and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

MultiMatch 90, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

Juventus vs. Olympiakos, 2:45pm, ESPN3, FOX Soccer Match Pass and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)

Anderlecht vs. Celtic, 2:45pm, ESPN3, FOX Soccer Match Pass and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)

Basel vs. Benfica, 2:45pm, ESPN3, FOX Soccer Match Pass and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass and Facebook Live

About The Author

Christopher Harris

Publisher of World Soccer Talk, Christopher Harris founded the site in 2005. He has been interviewed by The New York Times, The Guardian and several other publications. Plus he has made appearances on NPR, BBC World, CBC, BBC Five Live, talkSPORT and beIN SPORT. Harris, who was born and raised in Wales, has lived in Florida since 1984, and supported Swansea City since 1979. Last but not least, he got engaged during half-time of a MLS game.

Leave a Reply