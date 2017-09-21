UEFA Champions League TV schedule for September 26-27

We can now reveal the UEFA Champions League TV schedule for matchweek 2 of the Group Stage of the competition.
The two flagship matches that will be televised on FS1 are Borussia Dortmund versus Real Madrid on the Tuesday, and CSKA Moscow against Manchester United on the Wednesday. With Liverpool, Barcelona, Spurs, Chelsea, Atleti, Juventus and other well-supported teams playing, the games will be shown across a variety of networks and streaming services.
And for the second gameweek in a row, Manchester City and PSG find their games on Facebook Live instead of television.
Here’s the complete schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming for Tuesday, September 26 through Wednesday, September 27.
All times Eastern United States:
Tuesday, September 26
Dortmund vs. Real Madrid, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, ESPN Deportes, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Spartak Moscow vs. Liverpool, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
APOEL vs. Spurs, 2:45pm, FOX Sports Net, ESPN3, FOX Soccer Match Pass, Sling Orange and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
MultiMatch 90, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Monaco vs. Porto, 2:45pm, ESPN3, FOX Soccer Match Pass and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Besiktas vs. RB Leipzig, 2:45pm, ESPN3, FOX Soccer Match Pass and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Napoli vs. Feyenoord, 2:45pm, ESPN3, FOX Soccer Match Pass and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Sevilla vs. Maribor, 2:45pm, ESPN3, FOX Soccer Match Pass and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass and Facebook Live
Wednesday, September 27
Qarabag vs. Roma, Noon, FOX Sports 2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
CSKA Moscow vs. Manchester United, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Sporting CP vs. Barcelona, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Atletico vs. Chelsea, 2:45pm, FOX Sports Net, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, FOX Soccer Match Pass, Sling Latino and and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
MultiMatch 90, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Juventus vs. Olympiakos, 2:45pm, ESPN3, FOX Soccer Match Pass and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Anderlecht vs. Celtic, 2:45pm, ESPN3, FOX Soccer Match Pass and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Basel vs. Benfica, 2:45pm, ESPN3, FOX Soccer Match Pass and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Match Pass and Facebook Live