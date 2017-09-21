Boca Juniors and River Plate matches now available in US via new streaming service

For the first time in a long time, Argentina Superliga matches featuring Boca Juniors and River Plate will be available legally for viewing in the United States.
A new streaming service called Fanatiz is now offering soccer fans around the world matches from Argentina, Chile, Peru and Mexico. Due to TV rights restrictions, only matches from the Argentine Primera, Chilean Primera and Chilean Cup can be shown in the US. But this means that ALL Argentinian matches are available through Fanatiz, which includes matches of Boca Juniors and River Plate which are currently not being shown in the US on TyC Sports.
Fanatiz is a pay streaming service. The cost is $14.99 per month but they are currently offering a promotional rate of $9.99 as well as a free 14-day trial. Matches can be watched on their website at fanatiz.com or on any device via their app, which is available in both Android and iOS (Apple iPhone/iPad).
While a majority of Argentinian Primera matches are broadcast on TyC Sports, Boca Junior and River Plate matches have been unavailable to the US market for several years now apparently due to exorbitant prices demanded by the two clubs. Hopefully, this new service will fill that void. And not to be ignored is the Chilean Primera which produces quality football from legendary clubs such as Colo Colo, Universidad Catolica, Universidad de Chile, Everton, Palestino and O’Higgins all of whom US fans of Latin American football will be familiar with from their participation in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.
Ed Perovic is the publisher of soccertvblog.com – a source for schedules and US TV information for major European Leagues and International competitions.