fuboTV upgrades DVR functionality for cord cutters; Keep shows for unlimited time

On the heels of fuboTV adding 49 new FOX markets to its legal streaming service, fuboTV has also recently launched a new cloud DVR service as well as improved player controls.
fuboTV subscribers now have the ability to record up to 30 hours of programming and save it for an unlimited amount of time – upgraded from the previous “10 slots” that expire after 10 days – as long as you remain an active subscriber. You can watch your DVR recordings via the fuboTV website, iPhone and iPad apps, Android smartphone and tablet apps, Amazon Fire TV app, and fubo’s Android TV app.
fubo has also launched the Advanced DVR add-on, giving subscribers the option to expand their Cloud DVR capacity to 500 hours for an additional $9.99 per month.
In addition to the improved DVR functionality, fuboTV subscribers now have the ability to pause a live stream and un-pause to resume it. That feature is now live on the desktop, mobile web, and iOS. Features allowing viewers to jump/seek from a paused stream to live TV, and to rewind back to where they started watching, are now live on both desktop and mobile web.
fuboTV is available as a free 7-day trial so you can test drive all of the features and watch all of the channels available. If you like what you see, a subscription to fubo Premier is $19.95/month for the first two months and $34.99/month thereafter. fubo Latino is also available at $14.99/month.
With fuboTV, you get more than 65 channels which include everything from FOX, NBC, CBS, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NBA TV, beIN SPORTS, NBCSN, FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, Big Ten Network, FXX, Telemundo, Univision Deportes, CNBC, Golf Channel, GolTV, YES and more.
