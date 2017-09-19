fuboTV expands FOX over-the-air access to cover 59% of households nationwide

fuboTV has expanded the number of over-the-air FOX channels it can stream to cover 59% of households across the United States including 17 of the top 20 areas.
That means that if your city is listed below, you’ll be able to watch all of the national programming offered by the over-the-air FOX channel, which includes the UEFA Champions League final, World Cup 2018, select MLS games, World Cup 2022 and World Cup 2026. Outside of soccer, you can also watch the NFL and MLB.
In addition to FOX, fuboTV offers FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Sports Net, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes — as well as a ton of other channels including NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, Chelsea TV and much more.
fuboTV offers a free 7-day trial so you can take the legal streaming service for a test drive. In addition to FOX, fuboTV streams 65-plus channels to new subscribers at $19.99 per month for the first two months.
The complete list of live FOX over-the-air channels that are available via fuboTV is now:
Abilene, TX: (local news programming not available)
Aplena, MI: (local news programming not available)
Atlanta, GA: WAGA-TV
Augusta, GA: (local news programming not available)
Austin, TX: KTBC
Belmont, NC/Charlotte, NC: WJZY
Binghamton, NY: (local news programming not available)
Birmingham, AL: (local news programming not available)
Boise, ID: (local news programming not available)
Bowling Green, KY: (local news programming not available)
Charlottesville, VA: (local news programming not available)
Chicago, IL: WFLD
Cincinnati, OH: (local news programming not available)
Clarksburg. WV: (local news programming not available)
Columbus, GA: (local news programming not available)
Dallas-Fort Worth, TX: KDFW
Denver, CO: KDVR
Detroit, MI: WJBK
Dothan, AL: (local news programming not available)
Grand Rapids, MI: WXMI
Greensboro, NC: WGHP
Harrisburg, PA: WPMT
Harrisonburg, VA: (local news programming not available)
Hartford, CT: WTIC
Houston, TX: KRIV
Indianapolis, IN: WXIN
Jackson, MS: (local news programming not available)
Kansas City, MO: WDAF
Knoxville, TN: (local news programming not available)
Lake Charles, LA: (local news programming not available)
Los Angeles, CA: KTTV
Lubbock, TX: (local news programming not available)
Marquette, MI: (local news programming not available)
Medford, OR: (local news programming not available)
Milwaukee, WI: WITI
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN: KMSP-TV
Minot-Bismarck, ND: (local news programming not available)
New York, NY: WNYW
North Platte, NE: (local news programming not available)
Ocala, FL/Gainesville, FL: WOGX
Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, FL: WOFL
Ottumwa, IA: (local news programming not available)
Panama City, FL: (local news programming not available)
Parkersburg, WV: (local news programming not available)
Philadelphia, PA: WTXF-TV
Phoenix, AZ: KSAZ-TV
Presque Isle, ME: (local news programming not available)
Rapid City, SD: (local news programming not available)
Sacramento, CA: KTXL
Salt Lake City, UT: KSTU
San Angelo, TX: (local news programming not available)
San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA: KTVU
Seattle, WA: KCPQ
Sherman, TX: (local news programming not available)
Spokane, WA: (local news programming not available)
St. Louis, MO: KTVI
Syracuse, NY: (local news programming not available)
Tampa-St. Petersburg (Sarasota) FL: WTVT
Toledo, OH: (local news programming not available)
Tucson, AZ: (local news programming not available)
Twin Falls, ID: (local news programming not available)
Washington, D.C. (Hagerstown, MD): WTTG
Wausau, WI: (local news programming not available)
West Palm Beach, FL (local news programming not available)
Wilmington, NC: (local news programming not available)
Yakima, WA: (local news programming not available)
For the above listed cities where local news programming is not available, these feeds bring you the network programming including the FOX primetime line-up as well as NFL and MLB but excludes local news programming.
For those cities where fuboTV does not have access to stream the local FOX over-the-air channel, fuboTV continues to broadcast FOX programming via video-on-demand.
Additionally, fubo Premier subscribers can continue to use their fuboTV login and password for authenticated, TV Everywhere access to FOX (including FOX.com, FOXSportsGO.com and the FOX NOW and FOX Sports GO apps).
The downside of FuboTV is the lack of ESPN.