Where to find Man United vs. Burton Albion League Cup on US TV and streaming

September 19, 2017 Burton, League Cup, Leagues: EPL, Manchester United No Comments

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Man United vs. Burton Albion in the League Cup third round, you’ve come to the right place.

Will Manchester United’s match against Burton Albion be a banana skin or a one-sided match where the Red Devils will coast into the Fourth Round? Champioship side Burton Albion will have something to say about it, that’s for sure.

Match: Man United vs. Burton Albion
Kickoff: Wednesday, 2:45pm ET
Looking to watch Man United vs. Burton Albion online from your work, home or on the go? If you live in the USA, there are several options to catch all the action.

Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:

Who: Man United vs. Burton Albion
What: Carabao Cup (aka League Cup), third round
When: Game kicks off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT; Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Where: Live on ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)

With Sling Orange, you can watch Man United vs. Burton Albion and tons of other League Cup games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast or Roku.

Plus Sling Orange, the legal streaming service, also streams the English Championship, MLS, select USMNT and USWNT games, Euro 2020, select World Cup qualifiers, Euro 2020 qualifying games, DFB Pokal, select friendlies, UEFA Super Cup, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019 and more.

The Sling Orange app is available for Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets, Xbox One.

