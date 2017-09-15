Home
Most-watched soccer games on US TV for September 5-10, 2017

September 15, 2017 TV Ratings No Comments

Mexico’s September 5th draw away to Costa Rica drew 2.7 million viewers on Telemundo’s networks, beating out Mexico’s Confederations Cup Group Stage match against Portugal to become the most-watched soccer game on Telemundo in 2017. The United States’ match against Honduras drew a combined 531,000 viewers on beIN Sports and NBC Universo.

MLS continued to struggle for viewers over the weekend as the NFL season kicked off. Four games were broadcast across the networks from all three of the leagues television partners last weekend, averaging 168,000 viewers, a 12% drop from 191,000 viewers on the NFL’s opening weekend of 2016. The drop is not too dissimilar from the 4% decrease in viewership the league has already seen this year.

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) also took a significant hit to viewership this week with the match between Kansas City FC and the Chicago Red Stars that got just half the viewers of last week’s meeting between the Portland Thorns and Washington Spirit. The match ranks as the league’s second least-watched match on Lifetime in 2017.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for September 5-10, 2017:

Rank Date Competition Teams TV1 TV2 Total
1 9/5/17 CONCACAF WCQ Costa Rica / Mexico —; — Telemundo; 2700000 2,700,000
2 9/9/17 Liga MX América / Veracruz Univision; 749000 UDN; 469000 1,218,000
3 9/9/17 Liga MX Pachuca / Chivas Univision; 740000 UDN; 431000 1,171,000
4 9/9/17 Premier League Man Utd / Stoke City NBC; 876000 Unvso; 70000 946,000
5 9/5/17 CONCACAF WCQ Honduras / USMNT beIN; 256000 Unvso; 275000 531,000
6 9/10/17 Liga MX Pumas / Tijuana Univision; 521000 —; — 521,000
7 9/10/17 Premier League Swansea / Newcastle NBCSN; 294000 Telemundo; 215000 509,000
8 9/9/17 La Liga Barcelona / Espanyol beIN; 86000 beIE; 288000 374,000
9 9/9/17 Premier League Liverpool / Man City NBCSN; 329000 Unvso; 29000 358,000
10 9/9/17 Premier League Arsenal / Bournemouth NBCSN; 300000 Unvso; 51000 351,000
11 9/10/17 Liga MX Santos / Toluca —; — UDN; 250000 250,000
12 9/10/17 MLS Seattle Sounders / Los Angeles Galaxy FS1; 169000 FOXD; 51000 220,000
13 9/10/17 Premier League Burnley / Crystal Palace NBCSN; 200000 —; — 200,000
14 9/8/17 Liga MX Puebla / Cruz Azul —; — UDN; 195000 195,000
15 9/10/17 MLS Columbus Crew / Sporting Kansas City ESPN; 187000 ESPND; — 187,000
16 9/9/17 Liga MX Querétaro / León —; — UDN; 180000 180,000
17 9/9/17 MLS Chicago Fire / New York Red Bulls UniMás; 158000 —; — 158,000
18 9/9/17 Premier League Spurs / Everton CNBC; 141000 —; — 141,000
19 9/10/17 MLS Atlanta United / FC Dallas FS1; 88000 FOXD; 21000 109,000
20 9/9/17 Bundesliga Freiburg / Dortmund FS1; 87000 FOXD; 17000 104,000
21 9/9/17 Bundesliga Hoffenheim / Bayern —; — UDN; 64000 64,000
22 9/9/17 NWSL Kansas City / Red Stars Lifetime; 56000 —; — 56,000
23 9/9/17 Liga MX Monterrey / Necaxa —; — Gala; 53000 53,000
24 9/10/17 Bundesliga Hertha / Bremen FS1; 32000 FOXD; 7000 39,000
25 9/8/17 Bundesliga Hamburg / Leipzig FS2; 36000 —; — 36,000
26 9/9/17 Bundesliga Mönchengladbach / Frankfurt —; — UDN; 12000 12,000

Average MLS viewing audiences on US TV:

League Overall* ESPN ESPN2 FOX FS1
2017 MLS 249,427 (55) 288,800 (20) 220,000 (5) 440,750 (4) 193,600** (25)
2016 MLS 257,683 (63) 290,179 (28) 201,500 (4) 658,000 (5) 154,346 (26)
2017 NWSL 94,750 (20)        
2017 USL 19,000 (2)       *English-Only
          **One game missing

League averages this season:

League Viewers
EPL 567,909
Liga MX 464,429
MLS 249,427
NWSL 94,750
Bundesliga 82,357

