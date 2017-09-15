EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 5

Everton forward Wayne Rooney returns to Old Trafford, home of his former club Manchester United, when the Toffees visit the Red Devils this Sunday, September 17, at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Telemundo. Rooney, who spent 13 years at United, is the club’s all-time top scorer with 253 goals. He has scored both of Everton’s Premier League goals this season. In addition, Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku, who leads the league with four goals this season, faces his former club for the first time since his transfer from Everton in July. The Red Devils are currently top of the league, and remain unbeaten this season, while Everton look to rebound from a 0-3 loss to Tottenham.
NBC Sports Group’s lead Premier League play-by-play announcer Arlo White calls the match, joined by analysts Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux at Old Trafford.
Preceding Manchester United-Everton is a match between two of last season’s top-5 finishers as defending champions Chelsea host Arsenal in a London derby at 8:30 a.m. ET on CNBC and Telemundo. Chelsea have won their past three league matches, while Arsenal are coming off a 3-0 win over Bournemouth, with two goals from Danny Welbeck.
Premier League coverage begins this Friday, September 15, at 3 p.m. ET with Bournemouth v. Brighton & Hove Albion on NBCSN. Live weekend coverage continues this Saturday, September 16, at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by Crystal Palace v. Southampton at 7:30 a.m. ET. Rebecca Lowe hosts Premier League Live, joined by former Major League Soccer and U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Kyle Martino and former Premier League footballer Robbie Mustoe.
This Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN hosts coverage of Watford v. Manchester City. Manchester City are coming off a dominating 5-0 win over Liverpool, with two goals each from Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane, and one from Sergio Aguero. City are currently in second place, but level on points with rivals and league-leaders Manchester United.
Also Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold presents four exclusive matches with its “Premier League Pass:” Liverpool v. Burnley, Huddersfield Town v. Leicester City, Newcastle United v. Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion v. West Ham United. “Premier League Pass” will feature more than 1,000 hours of additional non-match content throughout the season. Fans can purchase by visiting NBCSportsGold.com for the 2017-18 season of “Premier League Pass,” priced at $49.99. Click here for more information.
Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC hosts coverage of Tottenham Hotspur v. Swansea City. Spurs’ Harry Kane scored twice in their 3-0 win over Everton, marking his 100th and 101st goals for the club. White calls the match from Wembley Stadium, joined by Le Saux. Immediately following the match is a live Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Lowe hosts Goal Zone joined by Martino and Mustoe.
This season, NBC Sports Gold introduced "Premier League Pass," which features 130 exclusive Premier League matches live and on-demand.
NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at NBCSportsGold.com.
Premier League games on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs.
Here’s the schedule of soccer commentators for this weekend’s Premier League matches:
Friday, September 15
Bournemouth vs. Brighton, 3pm, NBCSN, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Jon Champion and David Prutton
Saturday, September 16
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 7:30am, NBCSN, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Jon Champion and Kevin Kilbane
Watford vs. Manchester City, 10am, NBCSN, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland
West Brom vs. West Ham, 10am, Universo, Premier League Pass and fubo Premier — Gary Taphouse and Tony Gale
Huddersfield vs. Leicester, 10am, Premier League Pass — Tony Jones and Garry Birtles
Liverpool vs. Burnley, 10am, Premier League Pass — David Stowell and Keith Andrews
Newcastle vs. Stoke, 10am, Premier League Pass — Gary Weaver and Andy Walker
Spurs vs. Swansea, 12:30pm, NBC, Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Arlo White and Graeme Le Saux
Sunday, September 17
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 8:30am, CNBC, Telemundo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Peter Drury and Jim Beglin
Manchester United vs. Everton, 11am, NBCSN, Telemundo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux