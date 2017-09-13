Where to find Real Madrid vs. APOEL on US TV and streaming

Where to find Real Madrid vs. APOEL on US TV and streaming

About The Author

Abe Asher lives in beautiful Portland, Oregon. He fell in love with the intensity, stakes, and unrivaled spirit of football during the 2006 World Cup. Abe supports and covers the Portland Timbers locally, the USMNT nationally, and the American game and national team football at large for World Soccer Talk. Abe is on Twitter @abe_asher.