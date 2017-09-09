Home
Most-watched soccer games on US TV for August 29-September 4, 2017

September 9, 2017

In the soccer TV ratings game, the United States kept it close with Mexico this international break as their matches kicked off back to back. The United States played first, drawing nearly 2.4 million viewers total and over 1 million from both the English language ESPN and Spanish language Univision broadcasts. Immediately following the United States’ match, Univision brought Mexico’s World Cup clinching game to an audience of 2.56 million viewers on its own.

The international break saw just one national broadcast of Major League Soccer as FC Dallas hosted the New York Red Bulls. The game was watched by 291,000 viewers, up 30% from UniMás’ previous broadcast featuring FC Dallas against their Texan rivals Houston Dynamo. It is worth noting, however, that the Texas Derby match was played on a Wednesday.

Finally, the National Women’s Soccer League has seen three consecutive weeks of matches with viewership higher than 100,000 for the first time. Lifetime has averaged exactly 110,000 viewers for its previous three broadcasts stretching from August 19th to September 2nd. The league looks to have a great chance to continue its streak with the final three broadcasts of the season featuring multiple teams in the top-half of the table.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for August 29-September 4, 2017:

Rank Date Competition Teams TV1 TV2 Total
1 9/1/17 CONCACAF WCQ Mexico / Panama FS2; 51000 Univision; 2563000 2,614,000
2 9/1/17 CONCACAF WCQ USMNT / Costa Rica ESPN; 1071000 Univision; 1302000 2,373,000
3 9/3/17 UEFA WCQ Netherlands / Bulgaria ESPN2; 373000 ESPND; — 373,000
4 9/3/17 UEFA WCQ France / Luxembourg —; — UniMás; 343000 343,000
5 9/2/17 UEFA WCQ Spain / Italy —; — FOXD; 316000 316,000
6 9/2/17 MLS FC Dallas / New York Red Bulls UniMás; 221000 UDN; 70000 291,000
7 8/30/17 Copa MX Cruz Azul / Tigres —; — UDN; 283000 283,000
8 8/29/17 Copa MX Chivas / Santos —; — UDN; 269000 269,000
9 8/30/17 Copa MX Atlas / América —; — UDN; 257000 257,000
10 9/1/17 UEFA WCQ Czech Republic / Germany —; — UniMás; 174000 174,000
11 8/31/17 CONMEBOL WCQ Brazil / Ecuador beIN; 161000 —; — 161,000
12 9/3/17 UEFA WCQ Hungary / Portugal —; — FOXD; 153000 153,000
13 9/2/17 NWSL Thorns / Spirit Lifetime; 108000 —; — 108,000
14 9/4/17 UEFA WCQ England / Slovakia —; — UDN; 70000 70,000
15 8/30/17 Copa MX Toluca / Ud. Guadalajara —; — Gala; 58000 58,000
16 8/31/17 UEFA WCQ Bulgaria / Sweden —; — UDN; 24000 24,000

Average MLS viewing audiences on US TV:

League Overall* ESPN ESPN2 FOX FS1
2017 MLS 255,279 (52) 294,158 (19) 220,000 (5) 440,750 (4) 189,227** (22)
2016 MLS 257,683 (63) 290,179 (28) 201,500 (4) 658,000 (5) 154,346 (26)
2017 NWSL 96,789 (19)        
2017 USL 19,000 (2)       *English-Only
          **One game missing

League averages this season:

League Viewers
EPL 587,588
LMX 480,419
MLS 255,279
NWSL 96,789
BuLi 89,800

