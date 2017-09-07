Monaco to reinvest in football training centre

Monaco (AFP) – Monaco may have sold a swathe of top players but the club said Thursday they will invest 50 million euros ($60 million) on the training ground that helped produce the 2017 French champions.
Club vice president Vadim Vasilyev announced that work would begin in 2018 at the club’s La Turbie training centre.
“We will make a major investment, 50 million euros, on our new training centre and it will be amongst the most modern in Europe,” he promised.
Several players have left Monaco since they won the French title in May with Kylian Mbappe joining PSG, Tiemoue Bakayoko leaving for Chelsea, and left-back Benjamin Mendy and attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva moving to Manchester City, pulling in more than an estimated 300 million euros for Monaco.
“We earn a lot of money but we are reinvesting it,” Vasilyev said.
The Monaco government also recently approved a 240-million-euro stadium overhaul for the club’s Stade Louis II.
“Everything is going in the right direction. We have a very positive relationship with the local authorities and a structure is emerging,” he said.