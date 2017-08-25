EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 3

NBC Sports Group’s Premier League coverage this week is highlighted by a blockbuster match between Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal on this Sunday, August 27, at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Telemundo.
After drawing at Watford on opening weekend, Liverpool bounced back on Saturday with their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield. Meanwhile, Arsenal look to rebound following a 1-0 loss at Stoke City last weekend. In the last three league meetings between the two clubs, 17 goals have been scored. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will be looking for redemption, as last season Jurgen Klopp became the first Liverpool manager to complete the league “double” over Arsenal since Gerard Houllier in 1999-00.
NBC Sports Group’s lead Premier League play-by-play announcer Arlo White calls the match, joined by analyst and former Arsenal player Lee Dixon at Anfield. In addition, former Premier League footballer Phil Neville will report from a pitch-side desk located just a few feet from the playing field during Premier League Live pre- and post-match analysis. Premier League Live begins Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on CNBC. Rebecca Lowe hosts the program, joined by former Jamaican National Team Player Robbie Earle and former Major League Soccer and U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Kyle Martino.
This week’s live Premier League coverage begins this Saturday, August 26, at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by Bournemouth v. Manchester City at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo. Coverage continues Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, as Newcastle United host West Ham United on NBCSN and Universo.
Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC and Universo present coverage of Manchester United v. Leicester City. The Red Devils won their first two matches, with Romelu Lukaku contributing a goal in their 4-0 win at Swansea City on Saturday. Coupled with the two Lukaku scored in his team’s 4-0 win over West Ham on opening weekend, he is the early-season Premier League leading scorer. After a 4-3 loss at Arsenal on opening day, the Foxes are coming off a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend. White calls the match, joined by Dixon at Old Trafford.
Following the match, NBC presents a live Goal Zone Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Lowe hosts Goal Zone, joined by Earle and Martino.
Sunday’s live Premier League coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on CNBC, followed by last season’s champions Chelsea hosting Wayne Rooney and Everton. Marcos Alonso scored both goals for the Blues in their 2-1 win at Tottenham on Sunday. Rooney scored his 200th Premier League goal in the Toffees’ 1-1 draw at Manchester City yesterday.
This season, NBC Sports Gold – NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product – introduced “Premier League Pass,” which features 130 exclusive Premier League matches live and on-demand, an extensive suite of daily and weekly news shows, plus classic archive programming never available before in the U.S.
This weekend, NBC Sports Gold presents five exclusive matches with its “Premier League Pass:” Crystal Palace v. Swansea City, Huddersfield Town v. Southampton, and Watford v. Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday at 10 a.m. ET; West Bromwich Albion v. Stoke City Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET; and Tottenham Hotspur v. Burnley Sunday at 11 a.m. ET. “Premier League Pass” will feature more than 1,000 hours of additional non-match content throughout the season. Fans can purchase by visiting NBCSportsGold.com for the 2017-18 season of “Premier League Pass,” priced at $49.99. Click here for more information.
In addition, NBCSN presents a special, three-hour Premier League Live: Transfer Deadline Day show on Thursday, August 31, live at 5 p.m. ET. The program will cover breaking news and include insights and analysis on all the latest transfers. Lowe hosts the program, joined by Earle, Martino, and former Premier League footballer Robbie Mustoe.
Here’s the schedule of soccer commentators for this weekend’s Premier League matches:
Saturday, August 26
Bournemouth vs. Manchester City, 7:30am, NBCSN, Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Jon Champion and David Pleat
Newcastle vs. West Ham, 10am, NBCSN, Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland
Crystal Palace vs. Swansea, 10am, Premier League Pass ($50 per season) — Gary Taphouse and Danny Higginbotham
Huddersfield vs. Southampton, 10am, Premier League Pass ($50 per season) — Tony Jones and Iain Dowie
Watford vs. Brighton, 10am, Premier League Pass ($50 per season) — Jonathan Beck and Tony Gale
Manchester United vs. Leicester, 12:30pm, NBC, Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Arlo White and Lee Dixon
Sunday, August 27
Chelsea vs. Everton, 8:30am, CNBC, Telemundo Deportes en Vivo app, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Jon Champion and Kevin Kilbane
West Brom vs. Stoke, 8:30am, Premier League Pass ($50 per season) — Joe Speight and Matthew Upson
Spurs vs. Burnley, 11am, Premier League Pass ($50 per season) — Rob Hawthorne and Tony Gale
Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 11am, NBCSN, Telemundo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Arlo White and Lee Dixon
Arlo tweeted that Phil Neville will be with him and Lee Dixon on Sunday.
Thanks. Looks good (ie no Drury). Pleat as co tomorrow morning though. Yuk.
Saints get Iain Dowie as the co-comm. He’s great. Always tries to talk as fast as he thinks. It’s quite an art to join two sentences into one. He somehow manages it.
Huddersfield 0 Saints 2.
Too bad for us here in South Africa. Drury is going to be available on Sunday’s game where Liverpool takes on Arsenal. I hate him, I’m not gonna lie.
Akani – you’re not the only one. Everyone I know hates Drury. He’s unlistenable when it’s a ‘big team’ v a ‘little team’. All he talks about is how good the big team are – even if they are 3-0 down. A really bad commentator.
Dowie is a treat. He’s a very interesting and slightly unconventional commentator.
Can’t wait to listen to Jon Champion on Chelsea vs Everton. I love listening to that guy, his voice is absolutely wonderful.
Jon Champion is THE MAN right now. Top English “football” commentator, in his prime (Age 52), commanding top dollar for his services around the world. Freelancer extraordinaire.
I have no idea why BSkyB continues to keep Martin Tyler at #1. Tyler is no longer consistent: very good at times, but a complete disaster on some nights.
You talk nonsense most of the time and your made up soccer insider act is bizarre but you are right about Tyler.
Martin Tyler was pure class in his day but, with regret, I have to agree with Oliver that Tyler is slipping a bit. On his bad nights the energy level is low, the commentary isn’t sharp, and he spends a lot of time chuckling to himself about not particularly funny things. He still has some good nights though.
Where has Gary Weaver been????
He’s on Championship duty this week (Forest v Leeds) but I imagine he’ll be back here another week.
Am I alone is disliking Arlo White?
He’s not bad when he’s commentating but he’d spends so much of the game with meaningless statistics and incessant trivia drivel. A bit’s fine but, Arlo, please…
Lee Dixon is a great color commentator so it helps when he’s with him.
Uh oh, BrianW.
Prepare to feel the wrath of the AW Fan Club.
I’m with you, by the way.
For Week 3, it’s always a good weekend when we get Jon Champion for a couple of games.
And, since WiscoToon asked about missing Gary Weaver, I’ll add to that list.
I miss the eternally grumpy Garry Birtles, who is not afraid to chew up and spit out poor play. Hmm, maybe that’s why he’s been missing!
Cheers,
cmasia
PS: Have pity on my poor Hammers. It’s week 3 and we already have a relegation 6 pointer versus the equally feckless Magpies.
WOW anti Arlo, who would you rather? Martin Tyler who sounds like he’s eating marshmallows and trying not to fall asleep at the same time?
Hi, PAWfc,SC.
Yours is a false argument. It’s not a one or the other, but since you asked who I’d rather have than AW:
Jon Champion
Gary Taphouse
Tony Jones
Daniel Mann
Rob Hawthorne
Jim Proudfoot
Joe Speight
Ian Darke
Steve Bower
Bill Leslie
If you’re curious, I would rather listen to AW than:
Ian Crocker
Peter Drury
Why is there so much hate for Peter Drury?
I can tolerate Drury, who actually does pxp by identifying the touches.
Many of us also like Ian Crocker’s work. I do know that Crocker is way down the depth chart at BSkyB. Politics at work?
—
At least more and more of you are finally noticing the issues Martin Tyler is having, especially since 2013. He is 72 years old. Father time is undefeated.
Oliver, don’t you ever read the other comments? You always ask why so many people hate Drury, people respond with their reasons and then you ask the same question the next week.
I did read the responses regarding Drury, and I still don’t understand all the hate.
I can actually tolerate Peter Drury, Ian Crocker, Tony Jones, and many others.
Fair enough, Oliver. Something that bothers one person might not bother another person at all. Different strokes and all that.
I don’t mind Arlo but Steve Bower filled in several times and I enjoyed him. I wonder if that is a change NBC would contemplate.
You may hate Peter Drury but he is the best commentator in the World. I love him. In South Africa we are blessed to hear a world class commentator.
That’s why he commentate on big games.
If u hate peter drury u dont know anything from the PLTV production in conjuction with The IMG PLTV production world feed commentators…Drury is rated number 1 on commentators while Beglin is also rated number 1 on co-commentation,…… In Africa on supersport
Man u vs Leicester(Drury n Beglin)
Liverpool vs Arsenal(Drury n Beglin)
100% big games like Manchester Derby,London Derby,Tyne Wear Derby and Mersiyde Derby …First choice commentators is always PETER DRURY n JIM BEGLIN
Well Dreary is big in Africa. Looks like we’ll have to give him that:)
Heita I’m Wilson from South Africa why when Uefa champions league plays Peter Drury is not a commentator I only see boring commentators like Martin Tyler,Tony Jones and other?
“Two of the golden threads in the premier league tapestry entwine on opening night. For historians, whatever happened since, whatever happens next, this is the Invincibles against the Incredibles.” “…and so the night when they all start again with nothing.” “Now that is Arsenal’s football at it’s poetic best. It didn’t lack anything but a punchline.” “For him, the more things change, the more they remain the same..” (On Wenger) “A beautiful bright day in August, but there are some Arsenal fans who think it’s February.” “There’s barely a team in the world that wouldn’t miss him, there are plenty of big teams in the world that want him.” (On Sanchez) “Barely has The Starters pistol gone than he is getting out of the block.” (On Vardy) “A game of margins, a game of thrills. Olivier Giroud leaves from the Arsenal bench and scores again.” “Glorious chaos, is how we love it best.” “That is the premier league in immediate first night microcosm.” “Premier league, where have you been? Where have you been all this time?” Yours truly, Peter Drury
An anthology of Drury’s dorky “poetry”. If it sounded a bit more spontaneous in the delivery I might be wble to tolerate it better. I’m sure he spends the night before scipting his intros word for word.
If I were the executive producer (or if I were a consultant a la Ben Grossman) and I have $3000 per match to spend on a play-by-play announcer, I would call the following guys first:
Jon Champion
Ian Darke
Derek Rae
(Ian Crocker would be a hair below those 3. He would be on my list if I have only $2000 to spend.)
I would NOT call Martin Tyler at any price, because I have no idea which version of Martin Tyler I would get from night to night.
My best Mario Rosenstock (Irish comedian who did the voices for The Special One Show on Setanta Sports UK and BBC Three) impression:
“We want a champion so we hired a ‘Champion'”.
—
If I only have $1200 to spend on a pxp announcer and my boss absolutely wants me to hire a Brit, I would stay stateside and call this blatant Derek Rae “copycat” who now works for Minnesota United FC of Major League Soccer:
Callum Williams
(Go register a free account and check out this full “free match of the week replay” if you want a good laugh. Williams has cloned Derek Rae’s act: accent, vocabulary, cadence, pace, etc.)
live.mlssoccer.com/video/replay/902341
Media consultant Ben Grossman (who is under contract with FOX Sports) is part-owner of Minnesota United FC. Grossman was the one who hired Williams and his co-comm, Kyndra de St. Aubin, the only female co-comm at the MLS regional level. Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune did a feature on Mrs. de St. Aubin (age 36) a few weeks ago.
—
The Brits aren’t the only ones who start “football”commentators young (Derek Rae started at age 18, Callum Williams started at age 19.)
USL Productions started operations in April 2017 and hired 23-year-old Morgan Conklin as a co-comm (she is nominally an “Associate Producer”, but she is a co-comm.)
Ms. Conklin was an intern at FOX Sports Florida/FOX Sports Sun in Orlando, Florida prior to taking her first paying job as a broadcaster. She graduated from Virginia Tech (where she played as a midfielder and she worked for IMG as an broadcast intern, getting on-air gigs on ESPN3.com) in May 2016. She calls USL men’s Division 2 matches (including those streaming at ESPN3.com) and NWSL women’s Division 1 matches at least twice each week off monitor from a sound booth at Vista Worldlink at Dania Beach, Florida (usually partnered with Mike Watts, who calls the world feed for many CONCACAF Champions League and CONCACAF League matches.)
Ms. Conklin is actually quite good at her job: at the level of Cat Whitehill and Kate Markgraf, but not yet at the level of Aly Wagner (who’s soccer IQ is off the charts) or Julie Foudy. Having an above-average appearance (natural dark blonde “girl next door” look) is obviously a plus for her. One would expect Ms. Conklin to be in demand once ACC ESPN Network (to be based in Charlotte, North Carolina) starts operations in 2019.
A sample of Ms. Conklin’s work from this past Wednesday night:
youtu.be/d_D_ItP3NeE
Ms. Conklin lost her father, a high school American Football coach, to colon cancer 6 years ago (he passed away at age 43). Her mother started a foundation in his honor and has been raising money each year with an event in the Richmond, Virginia area ever since.
Ah, I miss Special One TV!
If you had a job, you could earn your $3000. Instead you are a made up camp follower.
Can somebody answer me why when uefa champ’s league plays Peter Drury is not there as a commentary I just hear Tony Jones,Matting Tyler and others?
Premier League Productions, which is operated by IMG, produces English-language world feed video for the English Premier League from a studio in Chiswick, London.
Input Media produces English a language world feed video for the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Euro/Works Cup qualifiers, English FA Cup, and English Community Shield from a studio in Shepherd’s Bush, West London.
A howler from the studio in Chiswick today as the world feed of Spurs v Burnley switched audio to the Liverpool game (with Tottenham pictures still showing) until just after Burnley’s tying goal.
People hate Drury and votes on hating Drury because there are those “professional” people commenting they hate Drury.
Lol, loads of amateurs do not appreciate the god of commentating.
SN in Canada is much better than NBC, they have Drury instead of some Rae dude lol.