EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 1

For the first time, NBC Sports Group’s U.S.-based Premier League team will open the season on the road, as the entire announce team works together on-location in the United Kingdom for kickoff of the 2017-18 Premier League season, August 11-13. Similar to NBC’s full in-stadium presentation of the season-opening NFL Kickoff Game for the past decade, immersive Premier League coverage will be presented on-site from the U.K. across the season’s opening three days from three different grounds, featuring on-site studios for pre-match, halftime and post-game shows as well as pitch-side locations just a few feet from the playing field.
Rebecca Lowe will return to her native U.K. to host the Premier League Live pre- and post-match show on-site at each match, joined by a revolving combination of analysts, including the U.S.-based team of Robbie Earle, Kyle Martino and Robbie Mustoe. Arlo White will call the matches, and make pre-match and post-match appearances from NBC’s pitch-side locations. Earle, Martino and Mustoe will each call a match with White. They will join NBC’s UK-based team of Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux for nearly 20 hours of live on-site Premier League coverage across three days.
On Friday, August 11, in the first ever Friday night opener in the Premier League, the team will be live at Emirates Stadium, when Arsenal host Leicester City at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with Lowe, Le Saux, and Mustoe in the on-site studio; White, Dixon, and Earle pitch side; and White calling the match alongside Martino. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN with a special one-hour season preview show followed by Premier League Live.
On Saturday, August 12, NBC Sports Group presents eight hours of live coverage from American Express Community Stadium for the first ever Premier League match for the newly promoted Brighton & Hove Albion, who face Manchester City at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Lowe will be joined in the studio by Dixon and Martino, while White, Le Saux, and Mustoe provide the pitch-side perspective. White calls the match with Earle. Premier League Mornings begin Saturday at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Live.
On Sunday, August 13, NBC Sports Group’s announce team travels to Old Trafford for Manchester United v. West Ham United at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN. The match marks recent West Ham signing Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez’s return to Old Trafford, having scored 37 goals in 103 Premier League appearances for Manchester United from 2010-2015. Lowe will be joined in the studio by Earle and Le Saux, White hosts the pitch-side desk coverage joined by Dixon and Martino, and calls the match with Mustoe.
Here’s the schedule of soccer commentators for this weekend’s Premier League matches:
Friday, August 11
Arsenal vs. Leicester, 2:45pm, NBCSN, Sling Blue, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo App, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Arlo White and Kyle Martino
Saturday, August 12
Watford vs. Liverpool, 7:30am, NBCSN, Sling Blue, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo App, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Jon Champion and Jim Beglin
Chelsea vs. Burnley, 10am, NBCSN, Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland
Everton vs. Stoke, 10am, CNBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo App, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Ian Crocker and Keith Andrews
Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield, 10am, Premier League Pass ($50 per season) — Gary Taphouse and Tony Gale
Southampton vs. Swansea, 10am, Premier League Pass ($50 per season) — Tony Jones and Don Goodman
West Brom vs. Bournemouth, 10am, Premier League Pass ($50 per season) — David Stowell and Andy Walker
Brighton vs. Manchester City, 12:30pm, NBC, Universo, Sling Blue (in select cities), DIRECTV NOW (in select cities) and fubo Premier (in select cities) — Arlo White and Robbie Earle
Sunday, August 13
Newcastle vs. Spurs, 8:30am, NBCSN, Universo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Jon Champion and David Prutton
Manchester United vs. West Ham, 11am, NBCSN, Telemundo, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier — Arlo White and Robbie Mustoe
In Africa on Supersport tv…….Arsenal vs Leicester – Drury n Beglin
Man U vs W.Ham-Drury n Begli