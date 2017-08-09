Telemundo sending Andres Cantor to England for Premier League Spanish-language commentary

Telemundo Deportes’ star commentator Andrés Cantor will be in England this weekend to commentate the Manchester United against West Ham United match for the Spanish-language broadcaster.
Cantor will be joined by co-commentator Manuel Sol to bring Spanish-language viewers in the United States the debut of Javier Hernandez for West Ham United. The broadcast begins on Sunday, August 13 at 10:30am ET on Telemundo, live from Old Trafford.
Cantor will also appear on NBC Sports Group’s Premier League Live on Sunday morning on NBCSN, as part of their extensive on-site presence for the kickoff of the season.
Telemundo Deportes’ extensive coverage of the 2017/18 Premier League season begins on Saturday, August 12 at 9:30am ET with Chelsea versus Burnley.
In all, Telemundo Deportes will bring viewers 220 live matches during the season across Telemundo, Universo and the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo App. In addition to the live games, Telemundo is promising more studio programming than ever before including the launch of a new post-game show entitled La Liga Premier 3er Tiempo.
Throughout the season, Telemundo Deportes will present 140 live matches that will air across Telemundo and Universo and streamed via TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo App. In addition, Telemundo Deportes will stream another 80 matches exclusively on its digital platforms beginning Friday, August 11.
This season’s play-by-play commentary will be led by Andrés Cantor, Sammy Sadovnik, Copán Álvarez, Carlos Hermosillo and Manuel Sol. The commentators will also contribute to the pre and post analysis alongside Miguel Gurwitz. The broadcasts will be enhanced by more studio programming than ever before including the launch of La Liga Premier 3er Tiempo, a one-hour recap show that will air live on Telemundo every Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The show will review the complete Premier League action and present discussion and analysis around the top storylines of the league as well as other international soccer news and updates from around the world. It will be hosted by renowned soccer expert Gurwitz who will lead the show’s discussion alongside Cantor, Hermosillo, Sol, Sadovnik and Álvarez. In addition, on every match day, the coverage will feature La Liga Premier Extra, a special show to preview the day’s fixture.
TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes social media platforms will complement the coverage with extensive content, video highlights, stats, features, interviews, and news and updates throughout the season.
As the new season kicks off, last season’s champion Chelsea return to defend their title after a record of 30 wins last season; Belgian Romelu Lukaku joins Jose Mourinho and Manchester United as the team seeks another title which they haven’t achieved since the 2012-2013 season; and the Old Trafford legend, Wayne Rooney, returns to Everton, the club where he debuted as a young professional player back in 2002. In addition, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola is back with new additions to the team that will help strengthen their defense after struggling last season; and Harry Kane from Tottenham is after his third straight Golden Boot.
This season is also back with an impressive roster of Latino players competing in the league including Hernandez from Mexico, Alexis Sánchez and Claudio Bravo from Chile, Sergio Aguero and Pablo Zabaleta from Argentina, Gabriel Jesus and David Luiz from Brazil, David Ospina from Colombia, Antonio Valencia and Jefferson Moreno from Ecuador, José Salomón Rondón from Venezuela, among many others.
Telemundo Deportes essentially made one change in its lineup of on-camera personalities for its Premier League coverage, as a result of Telemundo Deportes not having any rights to Liga MX in 2017-2018 (Chivas Guadalajara is expected to jump to Telemundo Deportes in 2018-2019):
Entra: Miguel Gurwitz
Sale: Ana Flores de Jurka
Mrs. Jurka (originally from Honduras) is a converted entertainment/general assignment news reporter so she is still learning soccer on the job, 4 years after she was first reassigned to the sports division.
Mr. Gurwitz, on the other hand, is an experienced Mexican sports TV personality.
Telemundo Deportes CANNOT be happy to see that the same 160 matches that have been taken off Extra Time for the Premier League Pass over-the-top paid subscription have been embargoed from Telemundo and Universo. That means Telemundo Deportes won’t be able to feature West Ham United with Chicharito each week.