FOX Sports’ Bundesliga TV schedule revealed for first month of new season

August 9, 2017 FOX Sports, Leagues: Bundesliga, Soccer On TV 3 Comments

FOX Sports will launch its television coverage of the 2017/18 season on FS1 on Friday, August 18 with a live broadcast of Bayern Munich against Bayer Leverkusen. The new season will be FOX’s third consecutive season of its five-year TV rights deal with Germany’s top-flight league.

Compared to the 2016/17 season on FOX Sports, the schedule from FOX Sports is very similar so far. The only two major exceptions are:

(1) there are no Bundesliga games scheduled on the FOX network during the first month of the season. Last season, the over-the-air FOX network showed the Monchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen game live on Saturday, August 27. FOX did, however, show the German Super Cup live on the over-the-air network this year, which was shown on FS1 last year. As an side note, the viewership for the Dortmund-Bayern Munich German Super Cup last weekend on FOX was 426,000, and

(2) The first weekend of the 2017/18 Bundesliga season will feature a MultiMatch 90 broadcast during the 9:30-11:30am ET timeslot. Instead of showing the entire 90 minutes of one match, the MultiMatch 90 broadcast will switch back and forth between the six games that are being played concurrently. Whenever any exciting moment in any of the six matches happens, the production team at FOX will switch the broadcast so you can get the best-of-the-best out of all six matches.

In addition to broadcasting the German league on FS1, FOX Sports will continue to show many games on FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus during the season.

As far as streaming Bundesliga games, several choices are available to soccer fans in the United States. The renamed FOX Soccer Match Pass will stream every game. Plus, matches will be available via free trials to DIRECTV NOW, fuboTV and Sling Blue.

Here’s the TV schedule for the month of August:

 

Friday, August 18

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 2:30pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

 

Saturday, August 19

Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund, 9:30am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

Multimatch 90, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

Hamburg vs. Augsburg, 9:30am, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

Hoffenheim vs. Werder Bremen, 9:30am, FOX Soccer Match Pass

Hertha Berlin vs. Stuttgart, 9:30am, FOX Soccer Match Pass

Mainz vs. Hannover, 9:30am, FOX Soccer Match Pass

Schalke vs. Leipzig, 12:30pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

 

 

Sunday, August 20

Freiburg vs. Frankfurt, 9:30am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Koln, Noon, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

 

Friday, August 25

Koln vs. Hamburg, 2:30pm, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

 

Saturday, August 26

Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich, 9:30am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

Leverkusen vs. Hoffenheim, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

Stuttgart vs. Mainz, 9:30am, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer Match Pass and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

Augsburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 9:30am, FOX Soccer Match Pass

Frankfurt vs. Wolfsburg, 9:30am, FOX Soccer Match Pass

Dortmund vs. Hertha Berlin, 12:30pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

 

Sunday, August 27

RB Leipzig vs. Freiburg, 9:30am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

Hannover vs. Schalke, Noon, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Match Pass, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)

 

For the Bundesliga schedule for September, go to our Bundesliga TV schedule page.

