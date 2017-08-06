What Premier League Pass includes for $50 per season to soccer fans in the US

Subscriptions to NBC Sports’ Premier League Pass are now available at $50 per season. For soccer fans in the United States who are used to being able to stream all of the games during a Premier League season via the NBC Sports App, NBC Sports has decided to make 3-4 games per week only accessible via a paid subscription to Premier League Pass.
For fans who are used to watching games via Premier League Extra Time, it’s gone and has been replaced the paid-subscription service Premier League Pass. Unfortunately, Premier League Pass is not available via DIRECTV or any TV providers. It’s only available via streaming from NBCSportsGold.com.
More details are available on the Premier League Pass FAQ, but note that full event replays of the Premier League matches on television (NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, etc.) are not part of this offering.
As of press time, NBC Sports doesn’t plan on offering a free trial to soccer fans. Plus, NBC Sports hasn’t revealed any plans to help bar or pub owners who want to stream Premier League Pass games to supporters groups in establishments across the United States.
Programming on the NBCSportsGold’s Premier League Pass will include:
Exclusive access to 130 Premier League matches live and on-demand – At least three matches per Premier League club will be streamed via Premier League Pass. We’ve estimated how may times each club will be shown on Premier League Pass based on last season’s TV schedule.
Note that while NBC Sports advertises that the Premier League Pass matches will be available on-demand, they add that “on-demand matches [are] subject to per club limitations,” so it’s very probable that on-demand matches for your club won’t be available all the time even with a paid subscription.
Premier League News – Daily, weekday program showcasing the top news stories from around the Premier League.
Premier League Today – Daily, weekday comprehensive soccer magazine, chat and analysis show. Each day’s show covers the Premier League from a different perspective (Monday: reviews the weekend; Tuesday: journalist show featuring biggest stories on the field and in newspapers; Wednesday: themed specials plus “big interviews” with stars of the game; Thursday: analysis and tactics; Friday: in-depth weekend preview).
Match of the Day – An in-depth look at each day’s matches, featuring long form highlights and match commentary.
Fanzone – A daily international fans’ phone-in show, which also includes Skype callers, as well as social media contributors and emailers.
Fantasy Premier League – On Thursdays, this show offers fantasy managers the latest inside information, tips and predictions based on the Premier League’s global online fantasy game.
Premier League World – The weekly magazine show provides club updates, with manager and player interviews, and showcases features from around the world.
Premier League Preview – On Fridays, a comprehensive, fast-paced look ahead to the weekend building up to the major matches, which also includes key comments from the day’s press conferences.
Match Pack – On Thursdays, a half-hour magazine show previewing the weekend’s matches using in-depth statistical data and graphic animation.
Premier League Review – A one-hour show reviewing each match day with analysis and reaction from around the grounds.
Netbusters – A half-hour program which showcases all the goals, misses, saves, bloopers and quotes from a round of matches using alternative camera angles.
Goals of the Season (2016-17) – Available on-demand.
Season Review (2016-17) – Available on-demand.
Season Preview (2017-18) – Available on-demand.
Premier League Download – NBC Sports Group’s exclusive series, Premier League Download has both entertained and educated audiences by taking in-depth looks at some of the league’s biggest topics and themes including managers Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho, and Pep Guardiola. Also featured in the series: The Noisy Neighbours (Manchester City’s 2012 title win), Tottenham Hotspur: To Dare is To Do, The Southampton Way, and The Leicester City Story.
Behind the Badge – NBC Sports Group’s exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at a Premier League club, the Behind the Badge series follows an intriguing mix of players, coaches and support staff, recounting their daily lives and routines.
Additional classic archive programming – Available on-demand.
Men In Blazers Show – Available on-demand.
Is Match Pack original NBC programming or will it be the Sky Sports version?
It’s programming from Premier League Productions. I’ve watched it last season when I was overseas, and it’s quite good.
If Sky Sports runs it, it’s either the same program or a different program under the same name.
They can keep it. $50 is way too much for that league.
does the games shown in nbcsn. Cnbc and nbc
Will have replay in nbc extra time app or will be also on nbc spprts gold
Thanks
The Premier League review, goals of the season etc from every season since they’ve started producing them is available in Apple iOS app store FWIW. I buy them every year. I don’t need them in this package. Already accessible in the US market.