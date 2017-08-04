Kylian Mbappe to Barcelona and four other transfers that could happen this window

Whether financially, talent-wise or just a good fit, some transfers just make sense. While these moves listed below have not occurred yet, here are five transfers that make sense for the parties involved, and could very well happen.
Kylian Mbappe, Monaco to Barcelona
With Neymar finally making a mammoth £198 million move to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona have a big hole to fill up front next to Leo Messi and Luis Suarez. Although Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho has been rumored to be Barca’s choice to replace the outgoing Neymar, there are better options in my opinion. Eden Hazard, Paulo Dybala, Ousmane Dembele would all suit the Catalan club well; however, Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe would be the perfect fit.
Mbappe is the most sought-after player in the world and would certainly soften the blow of Neymar’s departure to Paris. With the 18-year-old striker reportedly ready to move on from Monaco, Barcelona could strike a deal fairly quickly. Barcelona probably could have afforded anyone they wanted prior to receiving the nearly £200 million for Neymar, but now they can make a swift transfer with the French club and also give Mbappe the playing time that he desperately wants.
Thomas Lemar, Monaco to Arsenal
The Gunners have had at least two bids rejected for the highly-rated France international. Lemar appears to be a perfect player to fit the club’s ‘Wenger ball’ style of play. His creativity and passing are already top notch, and the Frenchman is just 21. Arsene Wenger also likes how versatile Lemar is as well. Not only can he be slotted in on the left flank, but he can also be positioned more centrally. The Arsenal manager previously utilized Santi Cazorla both on the wing and in central midfield with much success, and Lemar could be another example of this.
Also, with superstar Alexis Sanchez not signing a contract extension with the Gunners, Lemar could eventually be Sanchez’s long-term replacement. If Wenger is able to hold on to Sanchez for the upcoming season and then loses the Chilean on a free next summer, he would already have a talented player with a year of Premier League experience under his belt ready to take over.
Virgil van Dijk, Southampton to Liverpool
The Dutch defender is clearly not thrilled to still be a Southampton player. While the Saints did report Liverpool earlier in the summer for an illegal approach to van Dijk, both the player and the Merseyside club still want the transfer to happen. The report might make things difficult for Liverpool, but a transfer could still occur if the clubs can agree on a price.
Everyone knows how potent Liverpool’s attack is, but their defense has been the club’s achilles heel for quite some time now. Van Dijk would be the perfect center back signing for practically any club in Europe; however, a move to Liverpool could very well end up be the signing of the season for Premier League clubs. The 26-year-old is an absolute beast in central defense and should definitely be in the discussion of best center back in England.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arsenal to Chelsea
It is currently difficult to find a weak link in Chelsea’s team. However, if one had to chose a player in the starting XI to potentially replace, it would most likely be Victor Moses. The converted wing back has done a solid job at the position under manager Antonio Conte; however, there has been speculation that Chelsea is open to bringing in an additional right wing back to compete with Moses.
Oxlade-Chamberlain would be a great inclusion to the Chelsea team. Like Moses, the Ox has flourished in his relatively new role at the position. Although Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has made it clear that he wants his player to remain with the club despite Oxlade-Chamberlain’s contract running out at the end of the 2017/18 campaign, Conte has apparently made the Gunner his first choice option at the position. The biggest factor in a potential move away from the Emirates for the Ox is playing time. The England international is currently in a battle with Hector Bellerin for a regular starting spot.
Alejandro Grimaldo, Benfica to Liverpool
Much like the need for a center back, Liverpool could also benefit from signing a new left back as well. Veteran James Milner has filled in at left back admirably; however, if Liverpool want to keep advancing up the Premier League table, they are going to need a few reinforcements (particularly in defense).
Grimaldo, a former Barcelona youth product, would be a fantastic addition to Jurgen Klopp’s club. Although he did struggle with a few injuries with Benfica last season, the defender did impress when he was fit during his first full season with the Portuguese giants. Grimaldo has previously been linked with Juventus, Manchester City, and even a move back to Barcelona. Milner will be 32 halfway through the upcoming campaign, and Grimaldo has the talent to quickly overtake the England international at the left back position.
