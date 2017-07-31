Average reported attendances for MLS through gameweek 21 of the 2017 season

This past week saw solid reported attendance numbers with the exception of Philadelphia’s midweek match and the FC Dallas home game. The numbers should remain reasonably strong for the rest of the season with Atlanta having eight home matches, while Seattle has seven home games remaining.
After 237 matches, the average attendance is up 0.20% vs 2016. It’s currently averaging 21,562.
Attendances for MLS gameweek 21:
|Franchise
|Attendance
|Atlanta
|45,006
|Dallas
|15,274
|Houston
|19,382
|Kansas City
|20,313
|Los Angeles
|25,667
|Minnesota
|20,146
|New England
|18,584
|NY Red Bull
|22,251
|Philadelphia
|15,413
|Salt Lake
|18,758
|San Jose
|18,000
19,382 announced at #HOUvPOR this evening. #MLS (last two: https://t.co/uBTrmjhHLw + https://t.co/5Tb3TCd1BN) pic.twitter.com/PnkVds9Blk
— Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) July 30, 2017
|MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games
|2016
|2017
|Att
|Att
|Att +/-
|GP
|Atlanta
|NA
|46,318
|NA
|9
|Seattle
|40,738
|42,726
|4.88%
|10
|Toronto
|27,425
|27,105
|-1.17%
|11
|Orlando
|32,911
|25,279
|-23.19%
|12
|LA Galaxy
|24,665
|22,939
|-6.99%
|11
|NYCFC
|26,978
|22,734
|-15.73%
|11
|Vancouver
|22,035
|21,779
|-1.16%
|10
|Portland
|21,144
|21,144
|0.00%
|11
|San Jose
|20,983
|20,965
|-0.09%
|11
|Montreal
|21,546
|20,293
|-5.81%
|9
|Red Bulls
|19,683
|20,184
|2.55%
|11
|Minnesota
|NA
|19,940
|NA
|13
|Sporting KC
|19,650
|19,689
|0.20%
|11
|Salt Lake
|19,636
|18,666
|-4.94%
|11
|NE Revs
|18,423
|17,853
|-3.09%
|11
|Houston
|19,087
|17,698
|-7.28%
|11
|Philadelphia Union
|17,140
|16,432
|-4.13%
|11
|Chicago
|14,775
|16,410
|11.06%
|10
|D.C. United
|15,795
|16,355
|3.54%
|10
|Colorado
|15,929
|15,358
|-3.59%
|11
|FC Dallas
|13,933
|15,283
|9.69%
|11
|Columbus
|16,742
|14,437
|-13.77%
|11
Crew attendance has been abysmal this year. The funny thin is since the Preacort organization took over running the club they have made huge improvements to the fan experience. My friends and I are worried about the viability of Columbus as a soccer town.