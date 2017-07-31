Home
Average reported attendances for MLS through gameweek 21 of the 2017 season

Average reported attendances for MLS through gameweek 21 of the 2017 season

July 31, 2017 attendance, Leagues: Major League Soccer 1 Comment

Photo credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This past week saw solid reported attendance numbers with the exception of Philadelphia’s midweek match and the FC Dallas home game. The numbers should remain reasonably strong for the rest of the season with Atlanta having eight home matches, while Seattle has seven home games remaining.

After 237 matches, the average attendance is up 0.20% vs 2016. It’s currently averaging 21,562.

Attendances for MLS gameweek 21:

Franchise Attendance
Atlanta 45,006
Dallas 15,274
Houston 19,382
Kansas City 20,313
Los Angeles 25,667
Minnesota 20,146
New England 18,584
NY Red Bull 22,251
Philadelphia 15,413
Salt Lake 18,758
San Jose 18,000

MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games  
  2016 2017    
  Att Att Att +/- GP
Atlanta NA 46,318 NA 9
Seattle 40,738 42,726 4.88% 10
Toronto 27,425 27,105 -1.17% 11
Orlando 32,911 25,279 -23.19% 12
LA Galaxy 24,665 22,939 -6.99% 11
NYCFC 26,978 22,734 -15.73% 11
Vancouver 22,035 21,779 -1.16% 10
Portland 21,144 21,144 0.00% 11
San Jose 20,983 20,965 -0.09% 11
Montreal 21,546 20,293 -5.81% 9
Red Bulls 19,683 20,184 2.55% 11
Minnesota NA 19,940 NA 13
Sporting KC 19,650 19,689 0.20% 11
Salt Lake 19,636 18,666 -4.94% 11
NE Revs 18,423 17,853 -3.09% 11
Houston 19,087 17,698 -7.28% 11
Philadelphia Union 17,140 16,432 -4.13% 11
Chicago 14,775 16,410 11.06% 10
D.C. United 15,795 16,355 3.54% 10
Colorado 15,929 15,358 -3.59% 11
FC Dallas 13,933 15,283 9.69% 11
Columbus 16,742 14,437 -13.77% 11

About The Author

peter c

One Response

  1. Klyde July 31, 2017

    Crew attendance has been abysmal this year. The funny thin is since the Preacort organization took over running the club they have made huge improvements to the fan experience. My friends and I are worried about the viability of Columbus as a soccer town.

    Reply

Leave a Reply