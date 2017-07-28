Denmark eye football fairytale against Germany

Doetinchem (Netherlands) (AFP) – Denmark are hoping for a fairytale against holders Germany while hosts the Netherlands are bracing for a tough Swedish defence as the women’s Euro quarter-finals kick off on Saturday.
“Every Danish person knows Hans Christian Andersen, the great fairytale writer, and we want to write one tomorrow,” Denmark coach Nils Nielsen said on Friday ahead of the game in Rotterdam.
“We should have respect for a team like Germany. What they have done is unique, nobody else has won the women’s Euro six times in a row –- that’s amazing.
“My team are looking forward to the chance of being the first players to ensure they don’t win,” added Nielsen.
With six titles in a row and eight overall, Germany topped Group B, having beaten Italy and Russia and drawn with Sweden.
But Steffi Jones, the coach of the team led by Lyon star midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan, dismissed any complacency.
“The Danes really play as a unit, with great harmony and in tune,” she said.
“They are incredibly quick down the wings and turn defence to attack very quickly. We’ve got to be careful. We know what we are up against.”
In Doetinchem, the Netherlands, surfing on a massive wave of fan support, will seek to extend their perfect record at the tournament.
The Oranjes have beaten Belgium, Denmark and 2013 runners-up Norway in Group A, and the quarter-finals are another chance for them to make the country’s fastest-growing sport even more popular.
“The further we go through this tournament the more enthusiastic the people will be,” said coach Sarina Wiegman.
“Before the tournament we said that we want to make the Dutch proud about our game, that’s what we’ve done the last three games and that’s what we’re going to do tomorrow again.
“The beginning is that we have a really well organised team tomorrow. The last trainings were really good so we are ready.”
The powerful attacking trio of Lieke Martens, Vivianne Miedema and Shanice van de Sanden will face a tough Swedish defence which held Germany to a goalless draw and only conceded — three times — when coach Pia Sundhage decided to rest key players against Italy.
“The longer it is 0-0, the bigger chance Sweden will have to win,” said Sundhage, who played on the Swedish team that won the tournament in 1984.
But she insisted Sweden did not “want to make it a counter-attacking game.”
“I do not want to put one player marking each of them. That’s not the way I want my team to play,” added the coach who is due to quit after the tournament.
On Sunday, the second day of the quarter-finals, Spain will take on Euro newcomers Austria and France will face England in a clash of titans.
Let’s cancel offside law
It has been a long time for the Existence of offside Law in the Football (Soccer) Matches, perhaps since the starting of the appearance of the football in the world ( Review the history of offside law on the internet ) , and since that time offside Law has been forgotten, and Nobody has paid attention to cancel it.
* Offside Law has the following disadvantages :-
1- Offside Law leads to No goals or less goals in many of the Football Matches.
2- Offside Law leads to failure of a lot of the Attacks due to restriction of the Movement of the strikers in the field of the opponent team due to the fear of offside trap by the defenders of the opponent team.
3- Offside Law makes the Football Matches boring and frustrating to the watchers and also to the players with loss of excitement as many attacks are not completed due to offside Law.
* Cancellation of offside Law has the following advantages :-
1- Cancellation of offside Law could lead to watching of some goals in the negative draw Matches or more goals in some of the other matches and at the same time the football will not turn to a Basketball game with many goals.
2- Cancellation of offside Law will make the play with more speed and more freedom as the strikers will not wait in each attack to locate or modify their position in relation to the position of the defenders of the opponent team, So the Mode of the play will be changed to become Faster and better.
3- Cancellation of offside Law will make the football game more exciting and more enjoyable to the watchers and to the players at the same time.
4- Cancellation of offside law will end the dispute about the misdecisions of some of the linesmen about the validity of the occurrence of offside in the matches .
Although the cancellation of offside law will partially limit the role of the 2 linesmen and there might be a slight increase in the number of goals in some matches , but these are not convincing reasons to stop its cancellation .
So I urge the FIFA to cancel offside Law by following the next steps :
1- to cancel offside law in the beginning in some of the friendly Matches for sometime to see the situation and to make a primary assessment .
2- Once the primary assessment gives an indication for the advantage of offside law cancellation , then they can proceed to the next step ; to cancel offside law in the 2ed half of 25% of the league matches to make a full assessment .
3- Once the full assessment proves the advantage of offside law cancellation , then they can proceed to the last step ; to cancel offside law ultimately and permanently in all the next league matches .
Finally I believe that any argument around the Advantages or disadvantages of cancellation of offside law will be unrealistic until a method of assessment ( like my previously mentioned method ) for that is done and the situation will be fully clear .
Adel Ismail Mekki
Cairo , Egypt