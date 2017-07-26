Where to find USA vs. Jamaica Gold Cup Final on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch USA vs. Jamaica in the Gold Cup final, you’ve come to the right place.
After defeating Costa Rica 2-0 in the semi-final, the US will battle Jamaica tonight in the final of the 2017 Gold Cup. Bruce Arena’s team is just 90 minutes away from lifting the Gold Cup. Can the US Men’s National Team bring win the trophy against a talented Jamaican side?
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: USA vs. Jamaica
What: Gold Cup final
When: Game kicks off at 9:50pm ET / 6:50pm PT; Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Where: Live on FOX Sports 1, UniMas, Galavision, DIRECTV NOW, FOX Soccer Match Pass, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial) [TICKETS]
With fubo Premier, you can watch USA vs. Jamaica and tons of soccer games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with fubo Premier, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
The fubo Premier app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
Other than the immediate families of the players does anyone really care? The Gold Cup is a joke. You need only look at the teams the US and Mexico fielded to know I’m right.