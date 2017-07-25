NBC Sports App authentication comes to fuboTV streaming service

Subscribers to fuboTV, the legal streaming service in the United States, can now use their fuboTV username and password to authenticate with the NBC Sports App to watch even more programming.
The long awaited news will come as perfect timing especially for soccer fans who are looking forward to the start of the new Premier League season, which kicks off on August 11.
By using the fuboTV username and password to watch content from the NBC Sports App, fuboTV subscribers will be able to see all of the Premier League matches televised across NBCSN. (fubo Premier subscribers can already get CNBC, USA and tons of other channels). Plus, if you live in or near one of the cities that have NBC over-the-air channels that are owned and operated by NBC, you’ll be able to watch the Premier League matches through the NBC Sports App that are televised on the over-the-air NBC channel.
The value of having a streaming service be able to authenticate with the NBC Sports App has decreased with the launch of NBC Sports’ Premier League Pass, which is a completely separate service that streams all of the Premier League games that are not televised in the United States. Still, having access to the NBC Sports App through fuboTV login credentials makes the experience of watching Premier League matches and programming easier on the NBC Sports App if you’re watching it on, for example, over-the-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Roku.
To access the NBC Sports App with your fuboTV credentials, visit NBC Sports Live and watch any of the live programming through the website. You’ll be prompted to choose from your TV/streaming provider, select fuboTV and then enter your fuboTV login credentials. You can also download the NBC Sports App for your Apple or Android smart phones or tablets plus Windows and Apple computers.
fuboTV is offering a 7-day free trial to new users.
If you’re a fuboTV subscriber in one of the following cities, you’ll be able to watch live programming from the NBC over-the-air network via fuboTV Premier (note that you should check your local channels on fuboTV as new ones are added quite a lot):
• New York City (WNBC)
• Los Angeles (KNBC)
• Chicago (WMAQ)
• Philadelphia (WCAU)
• San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose (KNTV)
• Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS)
• Washington, DC (Hagerstown) (WRC)
• Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ)
• San Diego (KNSD)
• Hartford-New Haven (WVIT)
• Boston (WMFP (Formerly WBTS)
The list of channels that fuboTV offers include A&E, Antena 3, Baby TV, Bandamax, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS en Español, Benfica TV, Big Ten Network, Bravo, CBS (coming soon), CBSN (coming soon), CBS Sports Network (coming soon), Chelsea TV, Chiller, Cine Sony, CNBC, Cooking Channel (coming soon), CW (coming soon), De Pelicula, De Pelicula Clasico, DIY (coming soon), E!, El Rey Network, Eleven Sports, Fight Network, FNTSY, Food Network, Football Report, Foro TV, FOX, FOX Business, FOX Deportes, FOX Life, FOX News, FOX Soccer Plus, FS1, FS2, fubo Cycling, fubo TV Network, Fuse, Fusion, FX, FXX, FXM, FYI, Golf Channel, GolTV, GolTV en Español, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HGTV, History, Lifetime, LMN, Local Now, MSNBC, Nat GEO Mundo, Nat GEO Wild, National Geographic, NBA TV, NBC, NBCSN, NECN, NTN24, Oxygen, Pop (coming soon), Revolt, Ritmoson, RTP Internacional, Showtime (coming soon), Sprout, SyFy, Telehit, Tinovelas, Travel Channel, TyC Sports, UniMas, Universal Channel, Universo, Univision, Univision Deportes, USA, Viceland and Weather Channel.
I would love to use FuboTV, but their Amazon Fire TV app is so poor. Judging from the reviews of it, I’m not the only one that cancelled after the trial. I was using Sling but since I pay for Hulu I switched over to their TV service and their quality is the best I’ve seen so far, although I admit I had no issues with Sling. Only problem is Hulu doesn’t carry BEIN as yet.