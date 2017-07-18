Arsenal never seem to get full value in player sales

Arsenal, and in particular manager Arsene Wenger, are known for making sound investments when it comes to bringing in new players. They haggle and negotiate over prospective players as much as anyone in the business. From young prospects such as Hector Bellerin, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, and Rob Holding, to established veterans like Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, and Petr Cech, Wenger and company are extremely savvy on the incoming end of transfers. Outgoing, however, is a different story.
Within the last five years alone, Arsenal brass has made some questionable decisions regarding players sales. This is not necessarily in the sense of letting a certain player go, but receiving full value for the player. In this time frame, Serge Gnabry, Lukas Podolski, Benik Afobe, Oguzhan Ozyakup, Carlos Vela, Henri Lansbury, Robin van Persie, and even unpopular players such as Gervinho and Alex Song where all sold under value.
Even in the current summer window, where transfer fees are downright ridiculous, most teams are receiving huge money for their players. This, however, does not seem to apply to the Gunners. Although no outgoing Arsenal deals have been completed at the time this article was written, news reports suggest Wenger will not be getting good value for his players sales this summer.
Perhaps the closest is of these sales is goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. Italian giants Juventus want the Poland international as the heir to the legendary keeper Gianluigi Buffon. Reports are suggesting that an agreement is close between Juve and Arsenal for the 27-year-old shot-stopper for just £10 million. Szczesny, while not particularly great for the Gunners, did perform well with Roma while on loan for the last two seasons. In comparison, former Chelsea backup Asmir Begovic just recently made a switch to Bournemouth for about the same price. The 30-year-old Begovic has not appeared more than 17 league matches in a season since the 2014/15 campaign.
Another current Arsenal player that may soon find himself a former Gunner is Jack Wilshere. Wilshere has been with the north London club since he was nine years old. He is Arsenal through and through. There is no doubting the England international’s talent, and there was even a time when the midfielder was arguably England’s most important player in the national side. Injuries, however, have severely hampered his growth as a player.
While knee, ankle, and leg injuries have taken a toll on Wilshere, he did have a somewhat successful season on loan at Bournemouth last season. Yes, he did end up injured again, but he managed to make 27 league appearances with the Cherries. Although the days of him being considered a £30 million player are long gone, the Italian club Sampdoria have made an official bid for just £6 million. This bid will most likely be turned down by the Gunners, but there have also been reports of Arsenal holding out for £10 million for their number 10.
Other players such as Mathieu Debuchy, Lucas Perez, Kieran Gibbs, and Carl Jenkinson could all be on the way out of Arsenal this summer as well. While this quartet won’t bring in much money either, one silver lining is the fact that the Gunners will potentially be freeing up about £12.7 million per year in player salary (£20.7 million if you include both Szczesny and Wilshere).
Finally somebody has the irons to state it as it is!
We sold players like Henry, Fabregas, Nasri, Ashley Cole, Petit, Anelka, Adebayor & Hleb all in their twenties. We never got to benefit from them at the height of their powers (Henry perhaps??) but certainly not the others
I wonder what they would fetch in today’s market at the age we sold them
Rough guess…………….. close to $1billion and that’s a conservative estimate