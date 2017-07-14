Home
Most-watched soccer games on US TV for July 6-9, 2017

July 14, 2017 TV Ratings 6 Comments

The National Women’s Soccer League matched its season high viewership on Lifetime last week as 123,000 viewers tuned in watch Washington Spirit against Orlando Pride. Viewership of the NWSL on Lifetime has seen a 9% increase since the beginning of June and the league is now averaging 94,417 viewers on the year.

Last week also marked the start of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Through the first round, the competition is averaging 1.272 million viewers per match on Univision’s networks. First round viewership peaked on Sunday as FS1 and Univision combined to produce an audience of 3.664 million for Mexico’s opening fixture against El Salvador. The over-the-air FOX network won the majority of viewers for the United States’ opening match against Panama as the network drew 1.212 million viewers to Univision’s 1.049 million. This should not be expected to become a trend however, as the United States will return to FOX’s cable networks for the remainder of the tournament.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for July 6-9, 2017:

Average viewing audiences for soccer leagues on US TV:

Rank Date Competition Teams TV1 TV2 Total
1 7/9/17 Gold Cup Mexico / El Salvador FS1; 403000 Univision; 3261000 3,664,000
2 7/8/17 Gold Cup USMNT / Panama FOX; 1212000 Univision; 1049000 2,261,000
3 7/9/17 Gold Cup Curaçao / Jamaica FS1; 223000 Univision; 1150000 1,373,000
4 7/7/17 Gold Cup Honduras / Costa Rica FS2; 130000 UniMás; 1066000 1,196,000
5 7/8/17 Gold Cup Martinique / Nicaragua —; — Univision; 870000 870,000
6 7/7/17 Gold Cup French Guiana / Canada FS2; 94000 UDN; 237000 331,000
7 7/8/17 Friendly Cruz Azul / Toluca —; — UDN; 130000 130,000
8 7/8/17 NWSL Courage / Reign Lifetime; 123000 —; — 123,000
9 7/9/17 Friendly Mexico Legends / Germany Legends —; — UDN; 90000 90,000
10 7/6/17 USL Tampa Bay / Cinicinnati ESPNU; 19000 —; — 19,000

Average MLS viewing audiences on US TV:

League Overall* ESPN ESPN2 FOX FS1 Univision UniMás
2017 MLS 250,484 (34) 290,800 (11) 256,750 (4) 428,333 (3) 182,571** (15)    
2016 MLS 257,683 (63) 290,179 (28) 201,500 (4) 658,000 (5) 154,346 (26)    
2017 NWSL 94,417 (12)            
          *English-Only    
          **One game missing  

  1. Haley July 14, 2017

    The game on Lifetime was the Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride (with Marta scoring two goals for her side and Mallory Pugh scoring two goals for hers)

  2. Can-Tuna July 15, 2017

    If the US matches bring over 1 million viewers on Fox, why broadcast the rest of the USMNT games on a cable channel with limited availability like FXX? This makes no sense to me.

    • Tom July 16, 2017

      The USA-Nicaragua game started during the 9th inning of the Red Sox-Yankees game on FS1 and STILL finished before the baseball game did. When the final ratings come out, I bet the USA-NCA on FXX will destroy the baseball game on FS1 in 18-34 and 18-49 #s, if not overall viewership–and that’s not including Spanish-language viewership. Fox must really love the 50-and-older demo to give regular season MLB and senior/women’s golf priority over a US National Team game.

      • Can-Tuna July 16, 2017

        Well, maybe they should run episodes of Matlock right after the end of the baseball broadcast to keep the audience around. 🙂

  3. NaBUru38 July 17, 2017

    I don’t understand how the Curaçao-Jamaica and French Guiana-Canada matches get more viewers in Spanish than English, when neither team is from a Spanish-speaking country.

    Reply
    • Oliver Tse July 17, 2017

      Because UniMas and Univision are both free-to-air, whereas FS1 and FS2 are not.

      Free-to-air broadcast networks usually draw more viewers than pay TV networks.

      There is a reason why FOX had resisted airing all CONCACAF Gold Cup matches in the past: 80% of the group stage matches are unwatchable. No one tunes in to watch Curacao, French Guiana, Martinique, or Nicaragua.

      The USL that drew 19,000 viewers is another “Kate Markgraf special”, as she was the co-comm for that match. Video archive at ESPN3.com in case anyone want to nitpick her commentary apart.

