Sign up for 2017-18 Fantasy Premier League and join the World Soccer Talk private league

Registration is now open for the 2017-18 Fantasy Premier League season. The game is free to play. And, if you like, you can join the World Soccer Talk private league.
Here’s how to join the World Soccer Talk private league today:
1. Visit the Fantasy Premier League site and log in
2. If you’ve never registered before, click the ‘Sign Up’ button,
3. After logging in, select your team (you can always change the team selection later, so don’t worry about finalizing your team right then and there),
4. Click the ‘Leagues’ tab in the top navigation,
5. Click the “Create and join new leagues” button,
6. Click the ‘Join a league’ button,
7. Click ‘Join private league’ button,
6. Enter the code 80752-22149 and then click the ‘Join League’ button
You have £100million to spend on a squad of 15 players, with no more than 3 players from any single team, so spend wisely.
Go ahead and register today, so you can see if you’re the best of the best out of the thousands of World Soccer Talk readers!
