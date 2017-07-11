Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez included in Barcelona’s International Champions Cup squad

Barcelona has announced its squad for the 2017 International Champions Cup, and it includes Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.
The trio of Blaugrana stars are among a 28-man squad that will be playing across the United States this summer. After rejecting an opportunity to play in the MLS All-Star Game, Barcelona has instead focused on playing in three high-profile games this summer including games against Serie A champions Juventus on July 22 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford and then Manchester United at FedEx Field in Washington, D.C. on July 26. Barcelona concludes its tour with biggest match in International Champions Cup history when they meet Real Madrid on July 29, 2017 at Hard Rock Stadium for El Clásico Miami.
F.C. Barcelona returns to the United States following yet another successful campaign which saw the club compete in Spain’s La Liga as well as the Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España, and the UEFA Champions League, where they reached the quarter-finals.
The following is FC Barcelona’s roster for the tournament:
Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen, Adrián Ortolá
Defenders: Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Lucas Digne, Samuel Umtiti, Aleix Vidal, Marlon Santos, Douglas, Thomas Vermaelen, Marc Cucurella, Sergi Palencia
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Javier Mascherano, Andrés Iniesta, Ivan Rakitić, Rafinha, Arda Turan, Denis Suárez, Sergi Roberto, Sergi Samper, Carles Aleñá
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Luis Suárez, Paco Alcácer, Munir El Haddadi, Gerard Deulofeu
