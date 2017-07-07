Schedule of soccer friendlies on US TV and streaming for 2017 summer

In the next few weeks, there are over 40 friendlies that’ll be shown live on television and streaming to viewers in the United States featuring many of the best teams from Spain, England, Mexico, Germany, Italy and the United States.
We’ve compiled the most up-to-date list of summer friendlies that’ll be shown. All of the kickoff times listed below are in the Eastern United States timezone.
Note, that there are many games scheduled to be played in the United States this summer that won’t be shown on TV or streaming.
Here’s the complete list of summer friendlies:
Saturday, July 8
Werder Bremen vs. Ajax (friendly), 10am, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Club America vs. Puebla (Socio MX), 3:30pm, FOX Deportes and fubo Latino (7-day free trial)
Cruz Azul vs. Toluca (Socio MX), 10pm, Univision Deportes and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Sunday, July 9
Mexico legends vs. Germany legends, 11:50am, Univision Deportes and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Marseille vs. Etoile Sportive du Sahel (friendly), 3pm, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect (in English) and fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Tuesday, July 11
Pumas UNAM vs. Puebla FC (Socio MX), ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (free trial)
Wednesday, July 12
Basel vs. Athletic (friendly), 1pm, beIN SPORTS en Español and fubo Latino (free 7-day trial)
Sion vs. PSV Eindhoven (friendly), 1pm, beIN SPORTS and fubo Latino (free 7-day trial)
Thursday, July 13
Valencia vs. Sporting CP (friendly), 2:30pm, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and fubo Latino (free 7-day trial)
Friday, July 14
Malaga vs. Sheffield United (friendly), 2:30pm, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and fubo Latino (free 7-day trial)
Saturday, July 15
LA Galaxy vs. Manchester United, 10pm, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Sunday, July 16
Tigres vs. Chivas, 10:45pm, Univision, Univision Deportes, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Monday, July 17
Cruz Azul vs. FC Porto (friendly), 10pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free trial)
Real Salt Lake vs. Manchester United, 10pm, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Tuesday, July 18
AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund (International Champions Cup China), 7:45am, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (free trial)
Monterrey vs. Juventus (friendly), 10pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free trial)
Wednesday, July 19
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich (International Champions Cup China), 8am, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
Roma vs. Paris Saint-Germain (International Champions Cup), 8pm, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Tigres vs. Juventus (friendly), 10pm, ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (free trial)
Thursday, July 20
Manchester United vs. Manchester City (International Champions Cup), 9:30pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Chivas vs. Porto (friendly), midnight, ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (free trial)
Saturday, July 22
Bayern Munich vs. AC Milan (International Champions Cup China), 5:30am, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
Barcelona vs. Juventus (International Champions Cup), 6pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Spurs vs. Paris Saint-Germain (International Champions Cup), 8pm, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Sunday, July 23
Real Madrid vs. Manchester United (International Champions Cup), 5pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Monday, July 24
Inter vs. AC Milan (International Champions Cup China), 8am, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
Tuesday, July 25
Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich (International Champions Cup Singapore), 7:30am, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
Roma vs. Spurs (International Champions Cup), 8pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Wednesday, July 26
Barcelona vs. Manchester United (International Champions Cup), 7:30pm, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus (International Champions Cup), 8:30pm, ESPNEWS and ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (International Champions Cup), 11pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Thursday, July 27
Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan (International Champions Cup Singapore), 7:30am, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
US women’s team vs. Australia women’s team (Tournament of Nations), 10pm, ESPN, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Saturday, July 29
Chelsea vs. Inter Milan (International Champions Cup Singapore), 7:05am, ESPN2, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange (7 day free trial)
RB Leipzig vs. Sevilla (Emirates Cup), 9:30am, ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (free trial)
Arsenal vs. Benfica (Emirates Cup), 11:15am, ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (free trial)
Manchester City vs. Spurs (International Champions Cup), 6pm, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid (International Champions Cup), 7:30pm, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Sunday, July 30
RB Leipzig vs. Benfica (Emirates Cup), 9am, ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (free trial)
Arsenal vs. Sevilla (Emirates Cup), 11:15am, ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (free trial)
Roma vs. Juventus (International Champions Cup USA), 4pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
USA women’s team vs. Brazil women’s team (Tournament of Nations), 8pm, ESPN2, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
Wednesday, August 2
MLS All-Star Team vs. Real Madrid (MLS All-Star Game), 9pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, UniMas, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Latino [TICKETS]
Thursday, August 3
USA women’s team vs. Japan women’s team (Tournament of Nations), 10pm, ESPN2, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)