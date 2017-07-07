PSG relaunch starts with Berchiche signing

Paris (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain signed Spanish left-back Yuri Berchiche from La Liga outfit Real Sociedad on Friday, making him the first recruit in their drive to win back the French title.
The 27-year-old is a direct replacement for the retired Brazilian veteran Maxwell and has joined for a fee of around 15 million euros ($17.1m), said reports in the Spanish press.
“I’ll do everything I can to make my new colours shine,” promised Berchiche, who will be working under a fellow Basque in PSG coach Unai Emery.
He is the first signing since PSG lost their Ligue 1 title to Monaco and lost their pride in a 6-1 Champions League last 16, second-leg defeat at Barcelona last season.
Since that unexpected turn of events PSG replaced sporting director Patrick Kluivert with Spaniard Antero Henrique.
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Berchiche’s personality was tailor-made for the club.
“His performances last season in Spain and his combative spirit are what we and our supporters expect,” said Al-Khelaifi.