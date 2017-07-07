PlayStation Vue raises prices and removes cheapest streaming package

In another blow to soccer fans who subscribe to PlayStation Vue just weeks after beIN SPORTS was removed and access to non-TV Premier League games were blocked, Sony has announced that it has removed its cheapest entry-level streaming package and raised prices across all subscription packages.
As of this week, PlayStation Vue’s entry-level Slim packages have been eliminated. Previously, those Slim packages began at $29.99/month and were available in those markets where Vue didn’t have access to stream live, local channels. If you’re a current subscriber to PlayStation Vue, Sony says that “you will keep your current price for three billing cycles after the July 6 pricing change announcement. At the conclusion of this period, your monthly subscription will change (on your subscription renewal date) based on the plan you have. If you upgrade, downgrade, or re-subscribe during this special pricing period, currently available pricing will apply.”
The new pricing that applies for new subscribers (or after the grace period has ended for current subscribers) is as follows:
• Access: $39.99/month
• Core: $44.99/month
• Elite: $54.99/month
• Ultra: $74.99/month
Alternatives to PlayStation Vue include DIRECTV NOW (which starts at $35/month), fubo Premier (which is offering a special rate of $19.99/month for the first two months and $34.99/month thereafter), Sling TV (starting at $40 per month for Sling Blue and Sling Orange combined) as well as Hulu Live and YouTube TV. (See our comparison of DIRECTV NOW vs. Sling TV vs. fuboTV)
For soccer fans, fuboTV has the most comprehensive offering, which includes all of the beIN SPORTS channels as well as beIN SPORTS Connect integrated and all of the NBC and FOX channels.