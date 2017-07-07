Home
Most-watched soccer games on US TV for June 28-July 2, 2017

Most-watched soccer games on US TV for June 28-July 2, 2017

July 7, 2017 TV Ratings No Comments

A total of 3 million viewers watched Germany lift their first ever Confederations Cup title as they defeated Chile 1-0 Sunday afternoon. Just a few hours earlier, Portugal defeated Mexico in the third-place match before an audience of nearly 1.2 million Americans. Throughout the tournament, Telemundo averaged 1.2 million viewers, up 47% from the 2009 edition on Univision, which saw matches aired at similar times. The Mexican National team ended the tournament averaging 2.3 million total viewers across their five games.

This past week also saw the United States and a second Mexican squad face Ghana in preparation for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, with Mexico’s match 1.293 million viewers on UniMás and the United States drawing a total of 1.155 million viewers across both ESPN and UniMás.

Domestically, Saturday’s NWSL matchup between the North Carolina Courage and Sky Blue FC struggled with only 49,000 viewers on Lifetime. This was likely due to half of the game being played during the previously mentioned friendly involving the United States and Ghana. Even so, the league has averaged 91,818 viewers through 11 matches and viewership will be expected to return to normal on Saturday as the North Carolina Courage host Seattle Reign FC.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for June 28-July 2, 2017:

Average viewing audiences for soccer leagues on US TV:

Rank Date Competition Teams TV1 TV2 Total
1 7/2/17 Confederations Cup Germany / Chile FS1; 800000 Telemundo; 2200000 3,000,000
2 6/29/17 Confederations Cup Mexico / Germany FS2; 262000 Telemundo; 2200000 2,462,000
3 6/28/17 Confederations Cup Portugal / Chile FS1; 498000 Telemundo; 1300000 1,798,000
4 6/28/17 Int’l Friendly Mexico / Paraguay FS1; 80000 Univision; 1336000 1,416,000
5 6/28/17 Int’l Friendly Mexico / Ghana UniMás; 854000 UDN; 439000 1,293,000
6 7/2/17 Confederations Cup Mexico / Portugal FS1; 267000 Telemundo; 920000 1,187,000
7 6/28/17 Int’l Friendly USMNT / Ghana ESPN; 748000 UniMás; 407000 1,155,000
8 7/1/17 MLS Earthquakes / Galaxy Univision; 360000 UDN; 144000 504,000
9 7/1/17 MLS Kansas City / Timbers ESPN; 374000 —; — 374,000
10 6/28/17 US Open Cup FC Cincinnati / Chicago Fire ESPN; 300000 —; — 300,000
11 6/30/17 MLS Real Salt Lake / Orlando City ESPN; 298000 —; — 298,000
12 7/2/17 MLS Union / Revolution FS1; 138000 FOXD; 19000 157,000
13 7/2/17 Friendly Cruz Azul / Monterrey —; — UDN; 67000 67,000
14 7/1/17 NWSL Courage / Sky Blue Lifetime; 49000 —; — 49,000

Average MLS viewing audiences on US TV:

Domestic League Averages          
League Overall* ESPN ESPN2 FOX FS1
2017 MLS 252,157 (36) 298,333 (12) 256,750 (4) 428,333 (3) 179,600** (16)
2016 MLS 257,683 (63) 290,179 (28) 201,500 (4) 658,000 (5) 154,346 (26)
2017 NWSL 91,818 (11)        
           
  *English-Only        
  **One game missing      

SEE MORE: Access our archives of US TV ratings for soccer.

HT ShowBuzz Daily

About The Author

Collin Werner

Leave a Reply