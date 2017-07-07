A total of 3 million viewers watched Germany lift their first ever Confederations Cup title as they defeated Chile 1-0 Sunday afternoon. Just a few hours earlier, Portugal defeated Mexico in the third-place match before an audience of nearly 1.2 million Americans. Throughout the tournament, Telemundo averaged 1.2 million viewers, up 47% from the 2009 edition on Univision, which saw matches aired at similar times. The Mexican National team ended the tournament averaging 2.3 million total viewers across their five games.
This past week also saw the United States and a second Mexican squad face Ghana in preparation for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, with Mexico’s match 1.293 million viewers on UniMás and the United States drawing a total of 1.155 million viewers across both ESPN and UniMás.
Domestically, Saturday’s NWSL matchup between the North Carolina Courage and Sky Blue FC struggled with only 49,000 viewers on Lifetime. This was likely due to half of the game being played during the previously mentioned friendly involving the United States and Ghana. Even so, the league has averaged 91,818 viewers through 11 matches and viewership will be expected to return to normal on Saturday as the North Carolina Courage host Seattle Reign FC.
Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for June 28-July 2, 2017:
Average viewing audiences for soccer leagues on US TV:
|Rank
|Date
|Competition
|Teams
|TV1
|TV2
|Total
|1
|7/2/17
|Confederations Cup
|Germany / Chile
|FS1; 800000
|Telemundo; 2200000
|3,000,000
|2
|6/29/17
|Confederations Cup
|Mexico / Germany
|FS2; 262000
|Telemundo; 2200000
|2,462,000
|3
|6/28/17
|Confederations Cup
|Portugal / Chile
|FS1; 498000
|Telemundo; 1300000
|1,798,000
|4
|6/28/17
|Int’l Friendly
|Mexico / Paraguay
|FS1; 80000
|Univision; 1336000
|1,416,000
|5
|6/28/17
|Int’l Friendly
|Mexico / Ghana
|UniMás; 854000
|UDN; 439000
|1,293,000
|6
|7/2/17
|Confederations Cup
|Mexico / Portugal
|FS1; 267000
|Telemundo; 920000
|1,187,000
|7
|6/28/17
|Int’l Friendly
|USMNT / Ghana
|ESPN; 748000
|UniMás; 407000
|1,155,000
|8
|7/1/17
|MLS
|Earthquakes / Galaxy
|Univision; 360000
|UDN; 144000
|504,000
|9
|7/1/17
|MLS
|Kansas City / Timbers
|ESPN; 374000
|—; —
|374,000
|10
|6/28/17
|US Open Cup
|FC Cincinnati / Chicago Fire
|ESPN; 300000
|—; —
|300,000
|11
|6/30/17
|MLS
|Real Salt Lake / Orlando City
|ESPN; 298000
|—; —
|298,000
|12
|7/2/17
|MLS
|Union / Revolution
|FS1; 138000
|FOXD; 19000
|157,000
|13
|7/2/17
|Friendly
|Cruz Azul / Monterrey
|—; —
|UDN; 67000
|67,000
|14
|7/1/17
|NWSL
|Courage / Sky Blue
|Lifetime; 49000
|—; —
|49,000
Average MLS viewing audiences on US TV:
|Domestic League Averages
|League
|Overall*
|ESPN
|ESPN2
|FOX
|FS1
|2017 MLS
|252,157 (36)
|298,333 (12)
|256,750 (4)
|428,333 (3)
|179,600** (16)
|2016 MLS
|257,683 (63)
|290,179 (28)
|201,500 (4)
|658,000 (5)
|154,346 (26)
|2017 NWSL
|91,818 (11)
|*English-Only
|**One game missing
