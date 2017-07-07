Football’s Gold Cup blow for Mexico as coach banned for six games

Lausanne (AFP) – Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has been banned for six matches for insulting officials during the recent Confederations Cup which means the nation’s Gold Cup title defense will be disrupted.
“Mr. Osorio used insulting words towards the match officials while displaying an aggressive attitude towards them,” FIFA said of heated words used after Mexico’s third-place play-off against Portugal on July 2.
“After taking into account all circumstances of the case …. Mr. Osorio is to be suspended for six official matches and has also been sanctioned with a warning and a fine of 5,000 Swiss francs ($5,040),” FIFA added.
Mexico had been on course for victory but Portugal scored an extra-time penalty after recovering from a goal down to win 2-1 in Moscow.
The biennial CONCACAF Gold Cup kicks off later Friday in the United States and features North America, Central America and Caribbean nations.
Mexico — record seven-time champions — kick off their campaign against El Salvador in San Diego on July 9. Their other group opponents are Jamaica in Denver on July 13 and Curacao in San Antonio on July 16.