AC Milan make Conti seventh summer signing

Rome (AFP) – AC Milan continued their summer spending spree on Friday with the signing of Italian right-back Andrea Conti from Serie A rivals Atalanta on a five-year deal.
The Chinese-owned northern outfit described the Italian under-21 player as “one of the most interesting talents” in Serie A last season, when he helped Atalanta to fourth.
“A young talent … showing consistent performances throughout the whole campaign with 33 appearances … is looking to take the leap in his career joining a top club in AC Milan,” the club added.
The 23-year-old arrives on a deal estimated to be worth 25 million euros ($28.5 million).
Conti becomes AC Milan’s seventh recruit as the club look to rebuilt after finishing sixth last term.
Other new arrivals include 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder Andre Silva from Porto for 38m euros ($42.5m); Italian striker Fabio Borini on a one-year loan deal from Sunderland; Ricardo Rodriguez (Wolfsburg), Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen), Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal) and Franck Kessie (on loan from Atalanta).
AC Milan, the seven-time European champions who were recently sold by long-time owner Silvio Berlusconi to a Chinese consortium, secured a place in next season’s Europa League.
But the club are targeting a Champions League return having last won the trophy in 2007.