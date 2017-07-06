PSG to sign Sociedad left-back Berchiche

Madrid (AFP) – Spanish left-back Yuri Berchiche is set to leave Real Sociedad for Paris Saint-Germain, the Basque club said on Thursday.
The 27-year-old would be PSG’s first signing of the close season and a replacement for Brazilian Maxwell, who retired at the end of last season.
“We have received a written offer from PSG for Yuri today and he has permission to go for a medical,” Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay said in a statement on Twitter.
“It’s the best of all the offers we received and his agents tell us he’s ready to go.”
Berchiche, who joined Sociedad in 2012 before spending two years on loan at Eibar, scored three goals in 29 La Liga appearances last season.
He will compete with Layvin Kurzawa for a place in PSG coach Unai Emery’s first XI, as the capital-city side look to bounce back from the disappointment of losing the Ligue 1 title to Monaco in May.
Berchiche started his career in England with Tottenham Hotspur, but failed to play a Premier League match.