Huddersfield sign Montpellier striker Mounie

July 5, 2017 AFP No Comments

London (AFP) – Newly promoted Huddersfield have signed 22-year-old Montpellier forward Steve Mounie, the club announced Wednesday.

The Benin international who also has French nationality has agreed to a four-year contract with the Premier League club.

Mounie scored 14 goals in Ligue 1 last season and Huddersfield boss David Wagner said the player had “a very exciting combination of attributes that makes him a very attractive proposition as a young striker.”

Hudderfield reportedly signed Mounie for 11.5 million pounds, a club record fee, but the club did not confirm the amount.

