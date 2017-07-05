Huddersfield sign Montpellier striker Mounie

London (AFP) – Newly promoted Huddersfield have signed 22-year-old Montpellier forward Steve Mounie, the club announced Wednesday.
The Benin international who also has French nationality has agreed to a four-year contract with the Premier League club.
Mounie scored 14 goals in Ligue 1 last season and Huddersfield boss David Wagner said the player had “a very exciting combination of attributes that makes him a very attractive proposition as a young striker.”
Hudderfield reportedly signed Mounie for 11.5 million pounds, a club record fee, but the club did not confirm the amount.