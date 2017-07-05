ESPN Deportes to broadcast Emirates Cup featuring Arsenal, Benfica, Sevilla and RB Leipzig

ESPN Deportes will broadcast the ninth edition of the Emirates Cup to viewers in the United States.
Hosted by Arsenal, this year’s tournament will feature three of the top teams from Europe including RB Leipzig (Germany), Benfica (Portugal) and Sevilla (Spain). The matches will be played across the weekend of July 29-30, live from Emirates Stadium in north London.
Arsenal are the defending champions. In this year’s edition, a new tournament rule change will be enacted. The usual points system which awards 3 for a win, 1 for a draw and 0 for a loss will be supplemented by a point being awarded for each goal scored, while shots on target will be a decider if teams remain tied. Therefore, you can expect all teams to be playing some open, attacking football in order to rack up the points.
For soccer fans in the United States, the 2017 Emirates Cup matches will be televised live on ESPN Deportes. Even if your cable or satellite provider doesn’t offer ESPN Deportes, you can watch the matches with a free 7-day trial to Sling Latino.
In addition to the 2017 Emirates Cup, ESPN will be broadcasting every single game from the International Champions Cup this summer in the United States, China and Singapore.
The schedule of matches are as follows (all times listed are Eastern United States):
Saturday, July 29
RB Leipzig vs. Sevilla (Emirates Cup), 9:30am, ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (free trial)
Arsenal vs. Benfica (Emirates Cup), 11:15am, ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (free trial)
Sunday, July 30
RB Leipzig vs. Benfica (Emirates Cup), 9am, ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (free trial)
Arsenal vs. Sevilla (Emirates Cup), 11:15am, ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (free trial)