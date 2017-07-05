Home
ESPN Deportes to broadcast Emirates Cup featuring Arsenal, Benfica, Sevilla and RB Leipzig

ESPN Deportes to broadcast Emirates Cup featuring Arsenal, Benfica, Sevilla and RB Leipzig

July 5, 2017 Arsenal, benfica, emirates cup, ESPN Deportes, Leagues: Bundesliga, Leagues: EPL, Leagues: La Liga, Leagues: Primeira Liga, RB Leipzig, sevilla No Comments

ESPN Deportes will broadcast the ninth edition of the Emirates Cup to viewers in the United States.

Hosted by Arsenal, this year’s tournament will feature three of the top teams from Europe including RB Leipzig (Germany), Benfica (Portugal) and Sevilla (Spain). The matches will be played across the weekend of July 29-30, live from Emirates Stadium in north London.

Arsenal are the defending champions. In this year’s edition, a new tournament rule change will be enacted. The usual points system which awards 3 for a win, 1 for a draw and 0 for a loss will be supplemented by a point being awarded for each goal scored, while shots on target will be a decider if teams remain tied. Therefore, you can expect all teams to be playing some open, attacking football in order to rack up the points.

For soccer fans in the United States, the 2017 Emirates Cup matches will be televised live on ESPN Deportes. Even if your cable or satellite provider doesn’t offer ESPN Deportes, you can watch the matches with a free 7-day trial to Sling Latino.

In addition to the 2017 Emirates Cup, ESPN will be broadcasting every single game from the International Champions Cup this summer in the United States, China and Singapore.

The schedule of matches are as follows (all times listed are Eastern United States):

 

Saturday, July 29

RB Leipzig vs. Sevilla (Emirates Cup), 9:30am, ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (free trial)

Arsenal vs. Benfica (Emirates Cup), 11:15am, ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (free trial)

 

Sunday, July 30

RB Leipzig vs. Benfica (Emirates Cup), 9am, ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (free trial)

Arsenal vs. Sevilla (Emirates Cup), 11:15am, ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (free trial)

Related Posts

About The Author

Christopher Harris

Publisher of World Soccer Talk, Christopher Harris founded the site in 2005. He has been interviewed by The New York Times, The Guardian and several other publications. Plus he has made appearances on NPR, BBC World, CBC, BBC Five Live, talkSPORT and beIN SPORT. Harris, who was born and raised in Wales, has lived in Florida since 1984, and supported Swansea City since 1979. Last but not least, he got engaged during half-time of a MLS game.

Leave a Reply