PSG starlet Edouard gets suspended sentence for air gun shooting

Toulouse (France) (AFP) – Teenage football star Odsonne Edouard on Tuesday received a four-month suspended sentence for shooting a random passer-by with an air gun.
The 19-year-old was also fined 6,000 euros ($6,700) and ordered to pay the victim 2,000 euros ahead of a court hearing on civil damages set for February.
Edouard appealed the latter ruling, according to his lawyer Caroline Marty Daudibertieres.
The victim, Francis Guiral, 58, said at the time that he had been walking in Toulouse on February 11 when a car pulled up alongside him and a shot was fired, the pellet hitting him in the ear.
Edouard, who was on loan at Toulouse from Paris Saint-Germain at the time, denies the accusation, claiming his then-Toulouse team-mate Mathieu Cafaro was guilty.
Edouard had initially admitted the charge before Cafaro claimed he was guilty.
However, Cafaro, who was called to Edouard’s trial as a witness, has since denied he was even in the car.
Edouard, top scorer at the 2015 under-17’s European Championships which France won, was identified from his car number plate on CCTV footage.