Germany’s Ginter quits Dortmund to join Moenchengladbach

Berlin (AFP) – International defender Matthias Ginter, fresh from helping Germany win the Confederations Cup, has quit Borussia Dortmund to join Borussia Moenchengladbach.
“Matthias Ginter came to us and expressed his desire to leave due to the competition for places in defence. We decided to grant him that wish,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said on the club’s website.
It appears the 23-year-old requested the move to be sure of playing enough first team football next season to boost his chances of a place in the German squad for the 2018 World Cup.
Ginter featured in an under-strength German squad lacking several top players that was sent to the just-ended Confederations Cup in Russia. He was in the team that won Sunday’s final 1-0 against Chile.
Ginter has signed on until 2021 at Moenchengladbach for a reported 17 million euros ($19.3 million).