Derby winger Tom Ince signs for Huddersfield

London (AFP) – Winger Tom Ince, son of former England midfielder Paul, has quit Derby and signed a three-year deal with Huddersfield Town, the newly-promoted Premier League club said Tuesday.
Ince, 25, is Huddersfield’s fourth summer signing and the third new player to arrive since they secured promotion to the Premier League for the first time.
The Terriers have set a new club record transfer fee twice already this summer following the arrival of striker Laurent Depoitre for a reported £3.5 million, and then an £8 million deal to secure a permanent move from Manchester City for on-loan midfielder Aaron Moo.