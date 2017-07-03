Telemundo Deportes averaged record 1.2 million viewers for Confederations Cup tournament

Telemundo Deportes’ exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the FIFA Confederations Cup averaged 1.2 million total viewers and 605,000 adults 18-49, and delivered 46 million streaming minutes on digital platforms.
The coverage reached over 16 million viewers on television, outperforming Univision networks’ broadcast of the FIFA Confederations Cup South Africa 2009, which aired in similar time periods by +47% and +29% respectively, according to Nielsen. Telemundo’s broadcasts also consistently outperformed FOX Sports’ coverage by more than 3X throughout the tournament (202% among total viewers and 216% among adults 18-49, thru the semifinals).
Telemundo’s broadcast of the title match between Chile and Germany averaged 2.2 million total viewers and 1.2 million adults 18-49. The match also delivered 2.2 million streaming minutes across Telemundo Deportes’ digital platforms. Locally, the match ranked as the #1 program among total viewers, regardless of language in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Phoenix, Denver, Tampa and Washington.
Mexico’s 2-1 loss against Portugal on the third place match that aired Sunday, July 2 at 8 a.m. ET averaged of 920,000 total viewers and 521,000 adults 18-49. The match delivered 1.8 million streaming minutes on Telemundo Deportes’ digital platforms. Locally, the match ranked as the #1 program among total viewers, regardless of language in Los Angeles and Phoenix. It also ranked #1 in Spanish language TV among total viewers in New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Denver, Boston, Sacramento, Orlando, Tampa and Washington.
Telemundo’s broadcast of the FIFA Confederations Cup was boosted by Mexico’s participation. The team’s first four games delivered the top broadcasts of the tournament with the opening weekend match against Portugal (Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m.) at the top – which reached 4 million total viewers and averaged 2.4 million total viewers and 1.4 million adults 18-49. Chile vs. Germany’s title match was the most-watched non-Mexico game.
On digital, Telemundo Deportes’ delivered its top ten most-streamed matches ever, with three of the four Mexico matches at the top – Germany vs. Mexico (June 29 at 2 p.m. ET) ranks #1 with 6.3 million streaming minutes, followed by Mexico vs. New Zealand (June 21 at 2 p.m. ET) with 5.6 million streaming minutes, and Mexico vs. Russia with 4.9 million minutes consumed.
Through the tournament, Telemundo stations ranked #1 among total viewers, regardless of language, in Los Angeles, Miami, Houston and Phoenix. Telemundo also ranked #1 among Spanish-language total viewers in New York, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Denver, Boston, Sacramento, Orlando, Tampa, Washington and Atlanta.
Telemundo will be back in Russia in 2018 for its debut as the new U.S. Spanish-language home of the FIFA World Cup. The network’s sports division, Telemundo Deportes, is one of the leading providers of sports content in Spanish in the United States. It is the Spanish-language home to two of the world’s most popular sporting events: the FIFA World Cup through 2026 and the Summer Olympic Games through 2032, and broadcasts other important sports events including the FIFA World Cup™ CONCACAF qualifying matches, and the Premier League.
