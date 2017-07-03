Manchester United home jersey for 2017/18 features new button-up collar design

Manchester United has officially unveiled their new home jersey for the 2017/18 season, which will be worn for the first time when the club plays the LA Galaxy on July 15 during their preseason tour in the United States.
Celebrating the club’s third year with adidas, the new home kit will be worn by the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Ander Herrera.
The latest home jersey features a minimalist, sophisticated design which pays homage to some of the classic kits from the past.
The jersey features an all-new button-up collar offering an elegant and contemporary design; the adidas three stripes in white on the shoulders; and red, white and black sleeves to represent the colors of the match-day flags seen at United.
Manchester United’s home jersey for the 2017/18 season is available to order today, which can be delivered to your doorstep from the very trustworthy and reliable World Soccer Shop — a partner of World Soccer Talk.
Here are close-ups to show the detail in the Manchester United home jersey for the 2017/18 season: