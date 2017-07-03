Malian Yatabare in custody over alleged police assault

Bobigny (France) (AFP) – Malian international footballer Sambou Yatabaré was detained in police custody Monday after allegedly punching an off-duty police officer in the carpark of Paris’s main airport, judicial sources told AFP.
Yatabare, a French-born midfielder who plays with German Bundesliga club Werder Bremen, was being questioned for alleged violence against a person in public authority.
The dispute erupted in the carpark following a traffic incident on the motorway heading towards Charles de Gaulle airport.
“The policeman showed his weapon and his professional card to calm the accused,” a source close to the investigation said.
But “once he had put them away a new verbal and physical altercation broke out”.
Yatabare is alleged to have punched the policeman who fell to the ground and suffered damage to his eye.