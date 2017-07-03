Chelsea legend John Terry signs for Aston Villa

London (AFP) – Long-serving Chelsea captain John Terry signed a one-year contract with second tier English side Aston Villa on Monday.
Terry, 36, who left Premier League champions Chelsea after 22 trophy-laden years at the end of last season having lifted the Premier League title, is reported to have agreed a weekly salary of £60,000 (68,300 euros, $77,700) with the club that is owned by Chinese businessman Tony Xia.
“#WelcomeJT: It’s official – John Terry signs,” tweeted Aston Villa with a photograph of the former England skipper in their kit.
“I am delighted to join Aston Villa,” Terry told Villa’s official website.
“It’s a club I have admired from afar for many years — Villa Park is one of the finest stadiums in the country and there’s a good group of players here, with an experienced and successful manager in Steve Bruce.
“I can’t wait to get started now and look to help the squad achieve something special this season.”
Terry, who joined on a free transfer, is expected to fly out to Portugal to join his team-mates at the club’s pre-season training, before the new season, which begins at home to Hull City, Bruce’s former club, on August 5.